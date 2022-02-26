Filters the villain of ‘The Flash’, the new bet of DC Comics

One of the most anticipated films for this 2022 is ‘The Flash’, the first solo film of this hero within the DC Extended Universe and since its announcement, rumors have emerged about the possible plot and the other characters that will have an important role in the future of the franchise.

But one of the big doubts was about the antagonist, but apparently the true villain of ‘The Flash’ would have already been revealed thanks to merchandise.

The movie ‘The Flash’ will not only introduce us to this hero, it is also known that we will see Michael Keaton again as Batmanas well as the version of Ben Affleck, in addition to the first appearance of Supergirl who will be played by Sasha Calle and some more surprises are not ruled out in this film that has already finished recording.

According to a photo uploaded by stuntman Shane Steyn, the real villain of ‘The Flash’ could be none other than Black Flash.which is like the version of the death of the speedsters, although it is something that has not been officially confirmed.

According to other rumors and taking into account that it will be a version similar to the comic ‘Flashpoint’, perhaps the villain is Reverse Flashalthough you may have to wait until the premiere to meet the true villain.

During the most recent DC FanDome a first look at ‘The Flash’ was revealed, in which we see Wayne Manor, a look at Batman’s suit and what appears to be the classic Batmobile from Tim Burton’s movies, so all that remains is to wait for the release date on November 4, 2022.

On the other hand, the Screen Geek portal ensures that both Aquaman and Wonder Woman will appear in the film in the form of cameos, although it is not clear if they will do it like the current versions of the DCEU or from another universe.

And it seems that both Jason Momoa and Gal Gadot would have participated very briefly in the production. Although the most famous rumor about the film is that a new lineup of the Justice League would be born from it.

The Flash opens in theaters on November 4, 2022.

