FIMI certifications: Rkomi fourth platinum with Taxi Driver

Like every week, the FIMI certifications. These reveal, in collaboration with Gfk, the sales of physical products and individual online tracks. To conquer the fourth platinum disc, speaking of album, is the very successful latest album by Rkomi, Taxi Driver.

During his last performance on the stage of the 72nd Sanremo, Rkomi thanked all those who support him, explaining that he may not be the most in tune, but he does everything with his heart, and he feels.

Rkomi also celebrated the successes of her album with a post on her Instagram profile. “Taxi Driver after almost a year is still the best-selling album in Italy in the most important week. Unsurpassed is flying»Wrote the singer on Instagram.

Among the FIMI Certifications of the fifth week of 2022, as regards the albums, to conquer the fifth platinum is Fault of FablesUltimo’s third studio album. Speaking of albums and platinums, to win the third recognition among the FIMI Certifications is, this week, In an obstinate and opposite direction by Fabrizio De Andrè.

Moving on to gold records, among the FIMI Certifications this week another of the revelation artists of 2021, Chiello, has achieved its first certification for Ocean Paradisehis first solo project released on October 14th.

The FIMI certifications have also arrived for two international projects: Heaven & Hell by Ava Max e 7 by David Guetta.



