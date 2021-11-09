Health

FIMMG Bari – Third dose: the role of general medicine is enhanced

Agreement signed for simadministration of Covid vaccine booster doses

Tuesday 09 November 2021

Bari, November 9, 2021. “With this agreement, the Region enhances the role of general practitioners and recognizes the importance of their widespread presence in the area to reach the most fragile subjects with the third dose vaccination campaign” – said Donato Monopoli , Secretary of Fimmg Puglia, who yesterday together with SMI and SNAMI signed the agreement with the Region for the administration of the third dose of vaccine by general practitioners.

“The joint signing of Fimmg, Smi and Snami is the result of a renewed siondacale unity, particularly important at a time when it is necessary to rethink and redesign the general medicine of the future” – commented Nicola Calabrese, Secretary of Fimmg Bari.

“We thank the Councilor Lopalco and the Director Montanaro for their commitment. In recognizing the expectations and the role of general medicine within the regional health system, the Region is committed to immediately open the regional discussion table for the definition of a new RIA that aims at the organizational and structural development of general medicine ” – Monopoli concluded – “Now we invite all citizens who fall into the target categories to wait to be contacted by their doctor, who will plan the vaccination as soon as the doses are available. At the moment, vaccination is the most effective tool we have to protect ourselves and others “.

Source link

