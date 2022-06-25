‘Fin de Cinema’ between laughter and sharks

MEXICO CITY.

yesf one thing about the weekend is that it gives people the chance to relax the way they want. In this sense, Image Television He has prepared a movie listing for tomorrow, worthy of an afternoon of popcorn, refreshing drinks, snacks and rest.

At 2:30 p.m. Jack Black, Michael Cera and Olivia Wilde will be in charge of starting the first laughs of the day with Year one2009 film directed by Harold Ramis and tells the story of Zed and Oh, two lazy nomads who are expelled from their primitive village and embark on a journey of epic proportions.

At 4:30 p.m., the Oscar-winning actor, Bill Murray, accompanied by Harold Ramis and Warren Oatis, headline the wacky platoon. Two young people bored with life decide to enlist in the army, but they soon realize that military life is just as chaotic and crazy as everyday life. The 1981 film was directed by Ivan Reitman, who made The Ghostbusters.

From seven at night the screen of Image Television it will become liquid and it will be in it that thousands of sharks will be able to swim to terrorize a city. shark tornado is the first film in a series of six that was released on cinema screens in 2013 and stars Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and John Heard.

To end the evening, at 9:00 p.m., once again Ian Ziering, Tara Reid and John Heard will be exposed to a tornado full of sharks that will now do battle in New York City, where their characters will have to fight again if they want to survive in the sequel Shark Tornado 2.

