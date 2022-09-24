Final adjustments for Argentina and Messi against Honduras before the World Cup

Qualified early for the World Cup, the Albiceleste is in high spirits after their title at the Copa America 2021 against Brazil then their big victory in June against Italy (3-0) during the ” Finalissima”, opposing the champion nation of South America and the winner of the Euro.

Two months before the World Cup, coach Lionel Scaloni has few doubts about the final composition of his group to go to Qatar. The match against Honduras, then that of next Tuesday against Jamaica in New Jersey, should allow some players to win the final places available for the World Cup.

Striker Paulo Dybala, who after seven years at Juventus in Turin was transferred to AS Roma this summer, is in this situation. “I made this decision (to go to AS Roma) thinking about the World Cup and the selection”, explained the 28-year-old striker to the Argentine channel TyC Sports Wednesday. “I spent many years at Juventus, and I knew it would be difficult to stay in Italy, but I knew the competition and I knew that the adaptation would not be difficult. There is little time left before the World Cup , and to be honest, it stresses me out,” he admits.

But against Honduras, all eyes will be on Lionel Messi, who made a good start to the season at Paris Saint-Germain, after a discreet first year at the club in the French capital.

How to stop Messi? “That’s the million dollar question,” admitted Diego Vazquez, the Honduras coach. “We have a strategy for this, and we hope to be able to implement it. We know he is the best player in the world,” he added on his arrival in Miami.

The game will take place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami on Friday at 8:00 p.m. local time (2:00 a.m. Paris time).