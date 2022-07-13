Final Chapter Reveals Connection Between Ms. Marvel and The Marvels

The end has come for the 6-episode series from Marvel Studios, Ms Marvelthe series that tells us the story of Kamala Khan and her beginnings as a superhero broadcast on Disney +, and the last moments of the series lead directly to The Marvels and of course, to Captain Marvel

SPOILER ALERT!!!!!!!!——–>>>>>

We will talk about the last moments in the final episode of Ms. Marvel, the Marvel and Disney+ series.

Finally, kamala khan managed to get Kamran to safety, but Marvel Studios has prepared her debut in the Captain Marvel movie, so while she is lying in bed and dreams about her recent adventure, her bracelet begins to glow and Ms. Marvel is sucked, so when he destroys her closet door, Brie Larson’s Carol Danvers comes out.

This, which is clearly unexpected for Kamala, the heroine pieces together what just happened, and now that she’s sporting a new costume, many viewers are wondering what the hell just happened to Kamala and where is she?

It seems that Ms. Marvel has switched places with her idol, meaning whatever mission she Captain Marvel was driving in space now has a frightened teenage heroine on her hands, so we could easily see that the marvels it becomes a case where Carol notices Kamala and embarks on an intergalactic mission to bring the girl home, meanwhile Monica Rambeau is already in space with the Skrulls.

So she would also be in league to help with interstellar travel, this cosmic movie, will offer us a journey where Ms. Marvel really meets her inspiration and Captain Marvel has to try to mend her relationship with Photon before he threatens her. in space becomes too dangerous.

Now the director Nia DaCosta talked about balancing these three women in the sequel, as it’s hard to find time to flesh out all three with all the story beats and larger MCU implications that are sure to be in this movie:

“It’s interesting, and something we thought about and worked on a lot, which was how do we make each of these great and exciting heroes fit into a two-hour movie. Captain Marvel has a story from the first movie, Kamala will have her show.” Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau, we’ve only seen a little of her on WandaVision.”

“A lot of what we’ve been thinking about is what part of what journey do we need to see for each of them? How do we honor the part of the story they’re in in canon terms, while also within our story making them the same?”

While Brie Larson said that The Marvels is “crazy”clearly wants to discuss the whole thing, but has to hold back to preserve the secret for fans around the world: “I wish I could talk about that. I can talk about my feelings about it. I can say that… I can’t say enough about how amazing our director, Nia DaCosta, is and what an honor it was to work with her, the immense talent she has, how much I feel that she is the future”.

“And I could also say that, when I first read the script, I couldn’t believe what I was reading. I thought, this is crazy. And what I love about Marvel is that they continue to reinvent themselves. They continue to do what you would never think that would be possible in these movies. And they’re not afraid to go there.”