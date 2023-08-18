Final Cut of Emilio with his parents Juan Osorio and Niurca Marcos

Joaquin Bondoni, Emilio Osorio and Juan Osorio during the presentation of the series the heart is never wrong in 2019 (Credit: Adrien Monroy/Medios y Media/Getty Images).

one of the objectives of Emilio Osorio Marcos while entering home of celebrities (in addition to the chance to win 4 million pesos) Prove he’s more than just the son of his famous parentstelevision producer Juan Osorio and dancer Nurka Marcos.

He said this many times during his successful stay of more than two months reality of Televisa and it seems that this time it has decided to never associate it with your parent’s surname again,

Emilio Osorio (20 years old) has been in the public eye since he was in Nurka’s womb. As a child he was bullied by his classmates, who tried to provoke him in front of his mother Slacker, And when he started acting, he did it in Juan Osorio’s productions. But Emilio assures that he can defend himself.

The first job break occurred in July 2022 when she announced that she had decided that her father would stop representing her, “Relationships with the family will always be difficult, but I think we are very professional and I think That decision was not taken by us, as producers and actors, the son and the father took it,” he said on that occasion.

During a recent interview with Mara Patricia Castañeda, he revealed another tough and drastic decision he made for his career: retiring from Osorio Marcos.

My classmates changed my name I have spent a lot of time saying this but the truth is that my father and I decided together and I also discussed it with my family and El Halcón I’m going to keep it From now on and I’m going to remove Osorio Marcos. The people decided it, (the team) decided it hell and net is a name that I love, I feel supported whenever they say it, so if I feel happy, I do it and that’s itmio falcon

A “hawk” in drug-trafficking jargon is an informant, a person who spends his time monitoring the activities of public forces (police, military) or rival groups and subsequently informs whoever pays him. does. The ‘It’s Crazy’ interpreter may have earned this nickname for his espionage activities towards Team Cielo, which he later revealed to Team Infierno, and somehow helped his group’s popularity.

“Hawk kid (…), he’s a hawk, he has to do everything. You’re an important part of the team,” Poncho de Nigris said to the young man.

Although Emilio has shared that his detective skills may not be the reason for his unique nickname, “Everything was fine until I realized ‘Halcon’ was being told through my nose.”

Whatever the reason, the truth is that Emilio has begun to distance himself from Neurca and Juan.

He cleared this thing during the press conference after it was over home of celebritieswhere they interrogated her about the recent conflict between her parents (the actress allegedly claimed that the producer was not overprotective of her son).

“My father and my mother are very different people to me in many ways, I respect their space, I respect their relationship, as long as my father is with me as always, a great father, and my mother are with me.” me like this Well, I have nothing to do with the relationship between the two of them,” he said.

He acknowledged that to date the relationship between Marcos and Osorio has had “ups and downs” and that although he “wishes things were fine all the time, the reality is not like that.”

