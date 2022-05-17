Final Cut Opening Ceremony

This year, the Cannes jury, which selects the winners of the Palme d’Or and other competition awards, is chaired by Vincent Lyndon, whose graceful performance in last year’s Palme d’Or, “Titan” was one of the highlights of this movie.

The other members of the jury: Asghar Farhadi, who was here last year as director of “Hero.” British actress and director Rebecca Hall; Ladge Lee, who participated in the Jury Prize (a kind of third place, honorary award) in 2019 for directing a film called “Les Miserables”; American director Jeff Nichols; Indian actress Deepika; Nomi Rapas, protagonist of the Swedish “The girl with the dragon tattoo”; Joachim Trier, who directed The Worst Person in the World last year; and Italian actress and director Yasmine Trinca.

People like to spread rumors about what’s going on with the jury.

Did David Kronberg, president of the jury in 1999, force his colleagues to unanimously give a Palm to “Rosetta”, which was shown so late in the festival that many critics did not see it? (Cronenberg denied these rumors and, in 2014, agreed with Vulture’s Bilge Eberi that Dardenne’s later career—and they won the Palme d’Or again in 2005 for “L’Enfant”—this choice turned out to be a good one. )

Did Pedro Almodóvar, president of the jury in 2017, favor the French film about the AIDS crisis “BPM (Beats Per Minute)” over that year’s winner, “The Square”? (For the record, I was at the press conference right after the awards ceremony, and Almodóvar didn’t say anything to suggest that he had anything more than a sincere admiration for the two films.)

Part of the problem, as Cronenberg pointed out in that interview, is that journalists make up a story about horse racing when the festival starts and predict the winners, often incorrectly. The festival primarily treats jurors like the human equivalent of an armored truck. Good luck getting an interview with them.

Even when a jury explains its options, such as at its closing press conference, its members rarely speak outside of school. There are exceptions: William Goldman, in his book “Hype & Glory,” described what happened behind the scenes when he sat on the jury in 1988.

Another distinctive aspect of the Cannes jury, who are chosen by the festival, not by the president of the jury, is that nobody seems to care much about the appearance of conflicts of interest.

Sean Penn has been a judge on Clint Eastwood’s ‘Changing’ after Eastwood directed it for an Academy Award for ‘Mystic River.’ Isabelle Huppert awarded the Palm to “The White Ribbon” directed by Michael Haneke, who worked with her on “The Piano Teacher” and “The Time of the Wolf.” And Elle Fanning was a judge on the 2019 jury on Once Upon a Time…in Hollywood, in which Elle’s sister, Dakota Fanning, plays a supporting role. She (She left the film empty-handed.)