final decision for the takeover of OM?

OM sale: the affair of the takeover of Olympique de Marseille by rich Saudis will have its epilogue at the end of the season.

For the OM sale, the time of truth is coming

In recent months, not a week has passed without the sale of OM coming back into the news. The supporters of Olympique de Marseille, clinging to the hope of a change of ownership of their club, which must regain its place in French football, have never ceased to encourage this idea. Information from journalists more or less well introduced to the arcades of the Marseille team collide on the departure or not of Frank McCourt, the current owner.

The Paris Saint-Germain rival, which has been losing steam in recent years, has nevertheless found a revival of form this season. OM could end the season in second place in the Ligue 1 standings in a few weeks. The Marseillais know it, a rise of the team in the classification does not make it a credible opponent of PSG, the club which they dream of relegating to secondary roles. The Stade Vélodrome and its fans want to dream big like the Parc des Princes and the supporters of Paris SG. Only the takeover of OM by wealthy businessmen, preferably the Saudis who don’t mind spending, can make this dream come true.

OM sale: Confirmation of the takeover of Olympique de Marseille

As journalist Thibaud Vézirian constantly announces, the OM sale would indeed be done. The information this time comes from supporters of the club still engaged in the Europe League, at least in the Europa Conference League, for which he will play against Feyenoord on Thursday evening. The South Winners were informed of the sale of OM by people well introduced to the town hall of Marseille. The next opponent of FC Lorient, Stade Rennais and RC Strasbourg could therefore really switch to a new dimension in the event of its takeover.

As Thibaud Vézirian says, it is only at the end of this season, in a few weeks, that the sale of OM will be made official. This period is therefore necessarily decisive in that it should offer a definitive decision by Frank McCourt on the future of the club. The Boston businessman has always supported his refusal to sell the team beaten 0-3 by Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday on the lawn of the Vélodrome stadium. If he is still at the helm at the start of next season, OM supporters will definitely have to make up their minds. His departure will otherwise be the beginning of a new story.

Mercato: the disappointed dream under Frank McCourt

When he took control of Olympique de Marseille, Frank McCourt announced that he gave himself no limit in terms of player transfers. Many footballers have since joined the Marseille club under his era, but players of the expected level have never crossed the front door of the Robert Louis-Dreyfus Training Center. It is this broken promise that has seriously discredited the American in the eyes of some Olympian supporters. While Paris SG has Di Maria, Neymar Jr, Kylian Mbappé and Lionel Messi in its ranks, Olympique de Marseille is only populated by mid-level players, desperately considered great players.

The high-level striker hoped for at the forefront of Marseille training does not exist. The Olympian team only have Dimitri Payet, a midfielder, to score goals. In 31 Ligue 1 games, he scored 12 goals which made him the club’s top scorer this season. Mbappé, who is racing at the top of this ranking, totals double, hence the need to recruit a scorer and high-level attacking players demanded by the coach on his arrival. Only the takeover of OM by men who are richer and spendthrift than Frank McCourt will be able to correct these disappointed expectations.