‘Final details’ prevent Fabián Bustos from being announced as Santos coach, says the Brazilian press; Barcelona SC will receive $145,968 as compensation | Soccer | sports

While several of the main Brazilian media affirm this Thursday that “only details are missing” for Santos Futebol Clube to announce Fabián Bustos as its new coach, and that the Argentine “already accepted” the offer from the São Paulo team, the coach he preferred caution when speaking on the subject.

“I only think about tomorrow’s training (this Thursday) and the next game,” he declared on Wednesday night, at the press conference he gave after Barcelona Sporting Club’s 2-0 win over Universitario de Deportes, for the second round of the preliminary phase of the Copa Libertadores 2022.

“My mind is set on Saturday’s game (at home against University Technician, for the second date of the LigaPro)”, added Bustos when asked about his eventual incorporation to Santos. But despite the fact that the strategist avoided the question about his job destiny, to go immediately to the next one, newspapers like Sports Gazette and Throw They published this Thursday information that suggests that Bustos’ mind is no longer set only on Barcelona.

Throw assures that “Santos is negotiating the final details to announce Fabián Bustos as coach”. Those “details”, according to the same Sao Paulo newspaper, have to do with the settlement of the Argentine, who has a current agreement with Barcelona.

“Santos advanced with the hiring of coach Bustos, from Barcelona de Guayaquil. The club and the coach’s representatives are now discussing the final terms of the contract to schedule the professional’s arrival in Brazil,” he says. Throw.

Among the administrative details that stop Bustos from leaving Barcelona there is one that has to do with the payment of the termination clause, which would be about to be unlocked because the amount set “is not a problem” for the economically powerful Brazilian cadres.

“To remove Bustos from the Ecuadorian team, you have to pay a fine of 750,000 reais (that is, $145,968), a figure that is considered reasonable for the black-and-white board. The coach should have said goodbye to Barcelona in the match against Universitario, for the preliminary stage of the Libertadores”, he refers Throw.

It is added that “at the beginning of the week, Santos made an evaluation and discarded some technicians offered. The objective is to bring a coach who likes to work with the training divisions and, above all, who proposes the game and tries to be the protagonist in the matches, unlike what happened with the last Santos coach (Fábio Carille) ” .

BalloonSport He also mentions that the arrival at Santos of the Argentine, who was crowned champion of Ecuador with the yellows in 2020 and who was a semifinalist of the Libertadores 2021 with the bullfighters, is virtually finalized. “Santos is very close to signing Bustos. The coach of Barcelona de Guayaquil has already accepted the proposal of Fish (Fish, nickname of the Santista painting). Details still preclude announcement.”

The Brazilian media adds that “Bustos is close to working where he always wanted. He already has an agreement with Santos, he has already communicated it to the Barcelona board and is only waiting for the resolution of details to travel to Brazil. At Santos he will find a team still under construction and pressed for results”.

Sports Gazette He says that “Bustos is close to Santos” and that he has already “talked about leaving Barcelona. as he knew Sports GazetteBustos is interested in directing Santos after the advanced conversations with the São Paulo club”. (D)