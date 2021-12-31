Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker, let’s discover the expansion endgame

Although it has an extraordinary narrative and concludes the story that began many years ago, Endwalker is still a ‘Final Fantasy 14 expansion, a “theme park” type MMORPG designed to entertain players for a long time, even after the credits. The game of Square Enix is full of content and secondary activities that are not necessarily related to combat: if you like craftsmanship, you can develop more than ten commercial professions and manufacture a little bit of everything, including furniture to furnish your homes – if you can buy one! – and those of your friends, while the Final Fantasy VII-inspired Golden Saucer can keep you entertained every day with its plethora of mini-games. And if you are undecided on which Job to play, there are twenty completely different ones to master and bring to level 90. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, most endgame content unlocks in Old Sharlayan However, once you reach the maximum level and complete the Main Scenario Quest, new opportunities open up for the Warriors of the Light who want to improve their equipment: new challenges, increasingly difficult, to face alone or together with other players. Update 6.01 released a few days ago added the first four eight-player raids of this expansion, and with them new weapons and armor to collect. If you don’t know how to orient yourself in the endgame, you are in the right place here all you can do once you reach the maximum level of Final Fantasy 14: Endwalker. Warning: obviously the next lines will be full of SPOILERS on the story and the final contents of the expansion.

The dungeon experts Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Smileton is one of the three Lv dungeons. 90 Before starting to talk about endgame, two basic requirements must be met: reaching level 90 and completing the Main Scenario Quest. These are two rather unambiguous goals, but for the avoidance of doubt you will know that you have temporarily closed the Endwalker story only when the hint at the top left of the default interface reads: “To be continued …”. Returning to Old Sharlayan you will find a handful of new side missions waiting for you, but since we want to make a linear speech let’s start with those that unlock the two additional level 90 dungeons: Smileton and The Stigma Dreamscape. The assignments are titled “Cutting the Cheese” and “Where No Loporrit Has Gone Before” respectively: by completing these missions – you just have to go talk to some NPCs and watch some cinematics – you will add the aforementioned level 90 dungeons to the Duty Finder. Once these two dungeons have been completed at least, you will unlock a new Expert-type Duty Roulette in the appropriate page of the Duty Finder: using this function, you will be able to face a random dungeon among the three level 90 available at the moment. The third, The Dead Ends, you have already completed during the Main Scenario Quest. Roulette Expert grants additional rewards once a day in the form of Gil and Tomestone of Aphorism: the latter is the new currency that you will spend in Endwalker to buy the starting endgame equipment, but not only. You will earn Tomestone of Aphorism by completing the various Daily Roulettes with a level 90 Job, or by playing the level 90 Dungeons, Raids and Trials without resorting to Roulette. You will most likely face the first level 90 dungeons wearing the equipment available at Ojika Tsunjika, an NPC you will have to talk to during the Main Scenario Quest mission titled “Friends Gathered”. This equipment level 89 and item level 560 includes a weapon, is specific to Job and will accompany you on your first endgame raids. In the three Expert dungeons you will find the accessories of item level 560 that will complete your initial setup, with the exception of one of the two rings. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, The Dead Ends is the final dungeon of the Main Scenario Quest The next step will then be to accumulate the Tomestones of Aphorism to purchase the 570 equipment, called Moonward, which sells Cihanti to Radz-at-Han: this equipment – which is aesthetically inspired by the characters of Final Fantasy IV – is divided into two categories (Disciple of War and Disciple of Magic) and in the various sub-categories to which the Jobs refer (Casting, Healing, Maiming and so on) . Cihanti will also sell you a new item level 570 weapon. Before moving on to the next stage of the endgame we suggest you reach at least medium item level 565.

Pandæmonium Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, the grim gateway to Pandæmonium Final Fantasy XIV Patch 6.01: Endwalker added the called raid Pandæmonium and, to be precise, the first wing, called Asphodelos and divided into four separate fights. To unlock this storyline and the first encounter you will need to talk to Nemjiji in Old Sharlayan and accept the secondary mission “The Crystal from Beyond”. Completed the tour of missions and cinematics, you will find the first boss – Asphodelos: The First Circle – in the Duty Finder under the category Raids (Endwalker). After this battle, you will receive a new mission to unlock the next boss and so on, until the last encounter of this round, Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle. After defeating this boss too, you will have to wait for the next patches to continue in the Pandæmonium storyline, but on January 4th Square Enix will add the mode to the game Savage of Asphodelos, with even more challenging battles and improved rewards. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Erichtonios is the first boss Speaking of rewards, here’s what you need to know about these new raids. As we said, you will need an average item level of 565 to employ the Duty Finder. At the end of the battle, you will find in the chests a certain number of relics divided by type of equipment and you will have to roll the dice against the other players. Remember that if you win one of these relics at the end of an encounter, until the next weekly reset – Tuesday morning – you can repeat the fight as many times as you want, but you will no longer be able to roll the dice on the rewards. Relics that you will get by completing Asphodelos’ encounters are exchanged in Radz-at-Han by a merchant named Djole. For each piece of equipment you need multiple relics of the same category: to be precise, you need four for the body and for the legs; two for the head, hands and feet; only one for each accessory (earring, ring, bracelet and necklace). Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, the last boss of Asphodelos This means you have two options. You can roll the dice on each reward and take whatever comes, or surgically point to a certain piece: remember that if you lose it, you can still repeat the encounter and try again at a later time, since you have the whole week of time, from Tuesday to Tuesday, to get a reward from each boss of Asphodelos. For this reason we recommend that you study the equipment, secondary stats and your priorities, especially if you are aiming to improve the average item level quickly. That is to say, if you want body protection at all costs, you will need four relics, one per boss, and then, ideally, a full reset. If instead you aim to take, for example, the protection for the hands and the one for the shoes, you will only have to win two relics for each, and therefore you can exchange two pieces of equipment in the same week. Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker, Asphodelos’ Limbo gear Asphodelos’ equipment is nicknamed Limbo and it is item level 580. There is no corresponding weapon yet, for the simple fact that Square Enix will implement them upon exiting Savage mode. By completing Asphodelos: The Fourth Circle, in fact, you will always, and automatically, receive a relic called Unsung Blade of Asphodelos: You will need seven in all, plus a certain amount of key items to buy with the Tomestones of Aphorism, to exchange them at Djole for a Limbo weapon of your choice. But if you’re dying to pick up a new weapon, the current Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker endgame offers you an alternative.