Final Fantasy 14 is so successful that it can no longer be sold

Success risks being a double-edged sword. Don’t believe it? Ask Square Enix, who opted to remove Final Fantasy 14 from sale overnight. The reason? The too high number of players, which led to a series of server congestions that make the MMORPG literally unplayable, with endless entry queues and serious server problems.

The announcement came with a post on the Final Fantasy 14 Official Blog. “We apologize for the server congestion that has been occurring since the launch of Endwalker. It is now two weeks since we started early access and players still cannot log in ”, the beginning of the post. To overcome these problems, therefore, Square Enix has decided to suspend the sale of the game and more. As can be seen from the blog, in fact, another decidedly drastic measure was also taken as regards the players.

The removal from the sale of Final Fantasy 14 is in fact only the first step regarding the situation of congested servers. The second is the suspension of players for the free trial, as well as the game limits for all those who are still using the free trial. “All those who have a subscription will have the priority of login, while the players in possession of the Free Trial will be unable to play beyond the late night and early morning”, we read in the blog.

“We apologize for any inconvenience and ask for your cooperation in resolving this congestion. We will continue to monitor the situation while we consider when to put the title back on sale “. With these words ends the long post on the FInal Fantasy 14 blog. So we just have to wait for further official communications from Square Enix. And you, have you encountered these problems or are still able to play without too many problems?