Final Fantasy 16 | 5 keys to the JRPG that everyone expects

Says Naoki Yoshida, producer of Final Fantasy XVI, that the video game trailer is ready and about to be released. The Japanese developer has offered new information about the creative process and has confirmed that it is already in the final phase of development, although the studio works tirelessly to iron out rough edges and eliminate bugs. The expectation is very high, so the Square Enix studio has preferred to keep a low profile, which means that they do not want to generate false expectations.

The background information about the story and the characters outlines an adult story (it has been preliminary rated +18), which as usual presents a fantasy world immersed in the spiral of war. At the moment, the developer has only shared a tiny part of what she is preparing, although it seems that it will not take too long to discover news. In the meantime, we select some points to consider:

From the creators of Final Fantasy XIV

The story: the delicate balance between peace and war

Real time battle system

The incident with Ifrit

Only in the new generation

1. From the creators of Final Fantasy XIV

The Final Fantasy saga has gone through certain problems over the last few years. Final Fantasy XIII generated a lot of controversy and Final Fantasy Versus XIII ended up in the drawer of canceled video games, although it was later resurrected as Final Fantasy XV. The fifteenth installment is not among the best rated, but director Hajime Tabata and his team were able to put the pieces of the Versus XIII puzzle together quite successfully. Be that as it may, the most successful title is undoubtedly Final Fantasy XIVone of the best MMORPGs on the market.

One of the reasons to be optimistic about Final Fantasy XVI is that the team responsible is the same as the one for the fourteenth episode. Naoki Yoshida, head of the MMO, on this occasion as a producer. The address is provided by Hiroshi Takai, who has also performed directing duties on some content of the multiplayer title.

2. The story: the delicate balance between peace and war

Since its inception, crystals have always been of paramount importance in Final Fantasy. The new production continues along this line and presents a society dependent on Mother Crystals, objects of veneration throughout the world of Valisthea. His blessing shines over all nations, giving them the power of magic. All this splendor is about to lose its light, because the powers have coexisted in a delicate balance of peace, now about to break. Upon the arrival of the Stygian lands, relations between the powers are strained and war knocks at the doors.

3. Action focused battle system

Square Enix has been experimenting with action-focused systems for a long time, although it has generally opted for hybrid systems that do not completely abandon classic commands and turns. Both Final Fantasy XV and Final Fantasy VII Remake have traveled more in the field of action than in the field of turns, but with the sixteenth installment the step is even firmer. From the statements and from what has been seen in the first trailer, Final Fantasy XVI will be a role-playing game with a combat system focused on action. As if it were a Devil May Crythe title captures some fast battles, where combos, elemental magic and powerful invocations are combined.

4. The incident with Ifrit

The developers are jealous of the details, but part of the development of the protagonists will be directly connected to a great tragedy: Ifrit, a dark eikon, sows chaos and destroys everything around him. The brothers Clive Rosefield and Joshua Rosefield are witnesses of all that massacre, so they will have to live with the weight of this incident. Everyone thought that Clive would inherit the power to summon the eikon, but it was his kind and shy little brother who gained the power to channel the abilities of these superior beings.

5. Only in the new generation

final fantasy xvi no confirmed release date yet, but it has been certified that it will not be released on PS4 and Xbox One. For the moment, Sony Interactive Entertainment has achieved temporary exclusivity on PlayStation 5, but Square Enix has clarified that it could soon be released on other platforms. What seems clear, unless there is a change of plans, is that it will not be an intergenerational experience. Even so, most of the criticism has focused on the graphic aspect of the video game. It is not yet known whether he will make use of the Luminous Engine, Square Enix’s graphics engine (like Forspoken) or the Unreal Engine, a technology used in Final Fantasy VII Remake and Kingdom Hearts IV.

Pending news, this is everything we know about Final Fantasy XVI to date.