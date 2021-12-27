Final Fantasy 16 delayed, will it be postponed to 2023? – Multiplayer.it

Final Fantasy 16 it could be the first postponement to 2023, considering the message published today by Naoki Yoshida, in which he explained that the development of the game is delayed by 6 months and that further news will be released in the spring of 2022. Considering that in the same period the arrival of Forspoken is also expected, it is quite probable that the two games will be kept at a certain distance from Square Enix, which intends not to overlap the major productions planned for the next period both in terms of release date and hype, which leads us to think about a presentation as well. more moved towards the summer as regards the new chapter of the famous Japanese RPG series.

Forspoken will arrive on May 25, 2022 and it is reasonable to think that Square Enix does not want to divert attention from this with a grand presentation of Final Fantasy XVI right before the release of the game for PS5 and PC in question. On the other hand, the period of spring comes up to June and it is possible that the new presentation of the RPG will arrive in the latter period, perhaps within E3 2022 or a dedicated Sony event such as a State of Play or a PlayStation Showcase, given that the Japanese company will hardly participate in the fair American, having skipped it for several years now.

Final Fantasy 16 seemed to have to arrive earlier than expected, but now everything goes back to tradition

Considering a presentation between spring and early summer, the release could be set for the fall of 2022, but this is the most optimistic of forecasts, also knowing the biblical times that Square Enix uses on its main series, usually.

Final Fantasy 16 could therefore arrive towards the end of 2022, but at this point a move directly to 2023 cannot be excluded: a half a year of developmental delay it is a very long period of time, moreover announced now without having any precise timing on the release of the game yet. On the part of the developers, such a communication seems to get its hands on to prepare the public for a significant shift in the release period even if only foreseen by the public. On the other hand, the game was announced and shown with a single trailer in September 2020 during the PS5 presentation PlayStation Showcase, after which it was practically never seen again, so it cannot be ruled out that development times have changed. noticeably elongated.

Moreover, times would be rather in line with the traditions of Square Enix on Final Fantasy, in particular with regard to the most recent chapters, but we tended to think that this Final Fantasy 16 was already quite advanced with development already at the time of its presentation, considering what was reported by Square Enix and various insiders more or less reliable. Obviously, this was not the case: it is still a huge project, further complicated by the usual question of the reorganization imposed by the Covid pandemic that continues to rage and make any forecast on the outputs of this industry difficult. In the end, it is possible that Final Fantasy 16 will also arrive more than two years after its presentation, which seems to have become almost a rule for large-caliber videogame productions.