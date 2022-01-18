Final Fantasy 16 in 2023? It is not mentioned in the Square Enix line-up for 2022 – Nerd4.life

Final Fantasy 16 will not be released in 2022, according to an article published on the official website of Square Enix in which the line-up of the games coming out for this year is presented and where the new final fantasy is missing.

The article basically presents the games of the Square Enix studios coming out during the year, namely Life is Strange Remastered Collection, Babylon’s Fall, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Forspoken and Chocobo GP, all titles that have a date precise output. There are also games with launch set at a generic 2022, such as Star Ocean The Divine Force and the Worldslayer expansion of Outriders.

In fact, what is probably the most awaited game of the publisher, or Final Fantasy 16, is missing from the appeal. At the end of the article it is mentioned that over the next 12 months there may be surprises (and perhaps one of these is the Switch port of Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster), then never say never, even if the precedents do not give us hope.

Final Fantasy XVI, an official artwork

As we know the pandemic has inevitably extended development times of Final Fantasy 16, so much so that the official presentation scheduled for last year has been postponed and Naoki Yoshida has stated that the works are back by about six months due to Covid-19. Consequently, the launch of the game could also be delayed and therefore a release only in the course of 2023 seems a plausible hypothesis.

Similarly, we also remember that Final Fantasy 16 is not even among the titles not to be missed in 2022 according to an article from Sony’s PlayStation Blog, which instead confirmed the launch of God of War Ragnarok by the end of the year.

That said, a new presentation of Final Fantasy 16 will take place over the course of the spring and for the occasion we will discover new details about the game, probably including the release period.