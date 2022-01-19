Final Fantasy 16 skips 2022? Square Enix doesn’t mention it among the games coming this year

We know Final Fantasy 16 is six months behind schedule and the game will be re-introducing this spring, however it is not excluded that the launch may take place in 2023, or at least that would suggest a new post on the official Square Enix blog.

The official American blog has published a post with the Square Enix games coming in 2022 and among these we find for example Babylon’s Fall, Life is Strange: Remastered Collection, Chocobo GP for Nintendo Switch, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origins, Forspoken and even games without a precise release date such as Final Fantasy VI Pixel Remastered, the Worldslayer expansion of Outriders and Star Ocean: The Divine Force.

Great absent Final Fantasy 16 in fact, that it is not mentioned in the games coming this year leading to think that the release is scheduled for 2023. However, this is only a hypothesis and the blog itself underlines how “more surprises are on the way“, it is therefore early to draw conclusions and the list does not seem to be definitive.

According to rumors Square Enix has a PlayStation exclusive to announce after the launch of Final Fantasy 16 in the spring but it is unclear if the mystery game will arrive in 2022 or if it will be released later.