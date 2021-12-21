Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster has a release period announced by Square Enix – Nerd4.life
The Pixel Remaster series of the classic Final Fantasy chapters continues, with Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster which now has a exit period more accurate, being intended for February 2022, as announced in these hours by Square Enix.
“In order to offer the best possible experience, we are taking the time necessary to apply a final cleanup and conclude the preparation of the game”, reported Square Enix in an official communication about it, thus announcing Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster for February 2022, in waiting to know a more precise date for the launch.
Those who pre-order this improved reissue of the original classic will get one special soundtrack containing the following pieces:
- “Locke’s Theme (Timelapse Remix)” (new)
- “The Decisive Battle (Timelapse Remix)”
- “Terra’s Theme (Timelapse Remix)”
- “Searching for Friends (Timelapse Remix)”
- “Aria di Mezzo Character (Instrumental)” (new)
In addition to even two wallpaper, one dedicated to the sixth chapter in particular in two different variants and one that instead includes a series of illustrations ranging from the first to the sixth chapter of Final Fantasy.
As we have also seen with Final Fantasy 5 Pixel Remaster and earlier, this re-release applies some technical improvements to the original while remaining fundamentally faithful to it.
There will be improved 2D characters, as well as superior quality room graphics and rearranged soundtrack under the guidance of original composer Nobuo Uematsu. There are also some gameplay improvements, such as a revamped UI and an automatic battle option. You can then save it at any time and there will be various extras, such as a bestiary, an illustrated gallery and a music player.