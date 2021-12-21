Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster has a release period announced by Square Enix – Nerd4.life

The Pixel Remaster series of the classic Final Fantasy chapters continues, with Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster which now has a exit period more accurate, being intended for February 2022, as announced in these hours by Square Enix.

“In order to offer the best possible experience, we are taking the time necessary to apply a final cleanup and conclude the preparation of the game”, reported Square Enix in an official communication about it, thus announcing Final Fantasy 6 Pixel Remaster for February 2022, in waiting to know a more precise date for the launch.

Those who pre-order this improved reissue of the original classic will get one special soundtrack containing the following pieces: