Final Fantasy 7 OVA Remake now available, the ambitious project of a Spanish fan

Just two years have passed since we first told you about Final Fantasy VII OVA Remakean ambitious project by the Spanish fan Cloudiar whose mission was to create his “vision of the true remake“ from Final Fantasy 7 using the original game engine. Ten years after he began to work on the project in a stable way, this developer has finally been able to launch the first version of the gamewhich can be downloaded for free through this link.

Final Fantasy VII OVA Remake is a updated version of the classic of Square Enix that, instead of following the line of Final Fantasy 7 Remakechooses to keep the same graphics engine as the original but with certain tweaks: a special menu, restored and playable cinematicsimproved graphics in high definition (although we can choose to play with the old ones), new objects and materialsnew mini-games, built-in achievements and a good amount of cut material of the original game, as “the real setting of the mythical Honey Bee Inn that never came to light.”

Bug fixes, improved translation and soundtrack changes

In addition to the more visible improvements, Cloudiar also explains that he has made special fixes that address bugs from the original game, and has also implemented a improved spanish translation. Certain changes have also been added in some aspects inspired by other installments of the Final Fantasy saga, such as a new soundtrack with the classic themes but with the sound font from Final Fantasy VIII.

the author of Fantasy VII OVA Remake explains that although the game not 100% finishedyes it is highly playable and he is posting it now not only to let us take a look at his work (which he has done pretty much solo, with the exception of the HD versions of the NinoStyle models and Satsuki backgrounds), but also to solicit the community help to finish developing it: Cloudiar makes available to fans of Final Fantasy 7 a Patreon where they can financially support the project and a Discord channel where they can access to comment on game problems.