Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PC was supposed to come out today, but is not yet available – Nerd4.life

Today, December 16, 2021, is the day of the debut of the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on the Epic Games Store. Yet, currently the game is not available for purchase.

The dedicated page of the Epic Games Store shows the words “Soon Available” instead of the classic purchase options, although it is still reported on December 16, 2021 as the day of publication. Even on Reddit, players don’t know what to fish for and are getting impatient, as the game is not even available to those who had pre-purchased it. There are also those who point out that the same official Square Enix countdown has already ended a few hours ago.

It could be an error in the Epic Games Store, which in this case we hope will be resolved as soon as possible. The other hypotheses are that Square Enix is ​​taking some time to re-evaluate the selling price of the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade or that it has decided to postpone the release due to technical problems related to this version. It cannot be ruled out, however, that the unlocking time is simply fixed between 17:00 and 19:00, as happens for other games published on Steam and Epic Store Games. However, the lack of a countdown on the dedicated page of the Epic Games Store and the fact that the official one of Square Enix has already ended for a few hours, do not help to clarify the situation.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade release date for PC was announced during The Game Awards 2021 last week. In the following days, this version caused a lot of discussion, given that it was put on sale for 80 euros, a much higher price than other PC games on sale in digital stores. Subsequently, Square Enix had removed the price of the game from the official Epic Games Store page, thus also interrupting pre-orders.

Obviously we will not fail to update you as soon as there will be news on the matter from Square Enix or Epic Games Store.