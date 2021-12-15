Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PS4 at a discount, upgrade to PS5 included for free – Nerd4.life

The Amazon offers today allow us to buy Final Fantasy 7 Remake for PS4. Graphics upgrade to PS5 is included for free. The reported discount is € 45, or 60%.

The full price indicated by Amazon is 74.99 €. The actual price, in the last period, is usually € 34.99, excluding temporary surcharges. Today’s is not the best offer ever, given that during Black Friday 2021 the game was offered at € 24.99. It is sold and shipped by Amazon.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake PS4 version allows you to get the graphics upgrade to PS5 completely free. However, the game does not include the (PS5 exclusive) Intermission DLC. The game is an action RPG with tactical pause: you can fight in real time and slow down the gameplay to choose the special moves of all the characters freely, without rushing. This is only the first part of Cloud and his companions’ adventure and differs from the original chapter also in terms of content and plot.

