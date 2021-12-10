Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade arrives on PC in 2021, will be Epic exclusive

It has been a long time since fans of the Square Enix series have been waiting for the announcement regarding the arrival of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on other platforms and to satisfy them was Geoff Keighley during the evening of The Game Awards 2021.

During the event, a short trailer was shown confirming the landing of the makeover of Final Fantasy 7 and the additional content dedicated to Yuffie also on PC, exclusively on the Epic Games Store. Unfortunately, the very short trailer shown to the public does not contain specific details on what will be the graphic improvements of the long-awaited PC version of the game, but it is likely that in the next few hours we will see the publication of more details on this and other details. The arrival of new information should be imminent, since the release date of the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is incredibly close: the title will arrive on the Epic Games client next December 16, 2021, which is next week.

Before leaving you to the movie, we remind you that on our pages you can find the review of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, a title currently only available on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.