Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for PC, the price of 80 € removed from Epic Games Store – Nerd4.life

The much discussed price from Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for PC, equal to 80 €, it seems to have been removed from the game page on the Epic Games Store, which does not currently report it.

We know that Square Enix had priced Final Fantasy 7 Remake and Forspoken on PC at 80 €, but while the latter title still has that indication, something has obviously changed for Final Fantasy. Has the publisher rethought it?

The change was made very recently and there are still no details in this regard, so much so that few have noticed it on social networks, but there is the possibility that the inevitable controversies arising from that decision have prompted Square Enix to re-evaluate the issue.

We are actually talking about the conversion of a game that was originally released on PS4 last year, and then landed on PS5 with the Intergrade edition a few months ago, but which on PC would break an established tradition in terms of prices.

It may also be that the disappearance of the price is a simple mistake and that in the next few hours the product page on the Epic Games Store will be back exactly as it was: at the moment no one can predict what will happen, but only a few days separate us from the launch since it is set for December 16.

While waiting to understand how events will unfold, refresh your memory with our review of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.