Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade for PC, the review

Originally released in 2020 on PS4, Final Fantasy 7 Remake was the protagonist of a remaster (the remaster of a remake, yes) for PS5 last June, and it is precisely that edition, improved and enriched, which is now also available on PC. This is an important debut, as always happens when a project created exclusively for Sony consoles crosses these boundaries to land on other platforms. The reasons why Windows users should get excited about this launch are not limited to the mere commercial implications of the operation, however. Final Fantasy 7 meant a lot to many fans, at the time of the first PlayStation, and the remake directed by Tetsuya Nomura had a long and complex development, showing however at the end of this long journey that it really has something to say. For some the reinterpretation of the adventure of Cloud Strife and the inevitable differences with the original did not go down, others have welcomed with great enthusiasm even the most courageous choices. Which side will you be on? And what expectations do you have towards conversion? In a few hours you can find out, but in the meantime, here’s ours Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade review for PC.

Premise Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, the protagonist Cloud Strife If you’ve read our Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade review, you’ll know that the re-release of the PS5 game not only introduces two graphics modes (dynamic 4K at 30fps or dynamic resolution at 60fps) and enhances various assets, but also includes a Unreleased DLC starring Yuffie Kisaragi: You can find out everything there is to know about the package in the Episode INTERmission review. The PC version offers all of these contents and something more, specifically a technical sector on paper able to make the most of the most powerful video cards to deliver an even more impactful and spectacular visual experience. At the same time, we know that there have been controversies about the announced price for the game, which, however, does not currently appear on the Epic Games Store. This is also an important element for evaluation purposes and we are sure that you will be able to draw your own conclusions when it is made official.

History Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Jessie Final Fantasy 7 Remake is only the first part of a particularly ambitious project, which enriches the original with numerous details and facets, giving more space to different secondary characters and therefore offering a better general characterization. In any case, we are talking about a very long-lasting experience, which will keep you busy for over thirty hours net of duration Episode INTERmission, which must be played after completing the campaign. The protagonist of the history, Cloud Strife, is a former elite soldier of Shinra, an unscrupulous corporation that controls and harnesses the life energy of the planet. Having become a mercenary, he decides to put his enormous sword and superhuman abilities in the service of AVALANCHE, a group of ecoterrorists determined to hit the company by planting bombs at the main reactors of the city of Midgar. A plan that will have inevitable consequences for Cloud and his new friends.

Gameplay Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, a combat sequence The centerpiece of the gameplay Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade resides in a combat system that mixes real-time action and strategic elements, giving us the opportunity to face increasingly stronger opponents by making the most of not only Cloud’s abilities but also those of his companions, which we can control through a simple switch or coordinate by giving quick orders. As already mentioned on several occasions, theartificial intelligence of the enemies certainly does not represent the strength of this production and the sequences in motion leave much to be desired, but overall the variety of situations, the excellent boss fights and the many facets related to the enhancement, the objects, the evocations and the special maneuvers paint a picture that we found very solid and exciting even on PC.

PC version Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Aerith So we come to the central question: how does Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade behave on PC? The new edition of the game is based on the assets and performances of the PS5 version, but on the front of scalability and above all ofoptimization sadly leaves you disappointed, relying on a handful of presets and dynamic scalers that often don’t do their job well, resulting in frequent stutters and frame rate drops. List the graphics options of the game is simple, since there are very few: general resolution (up to 2160p), resolution of textures and shadows (high or low), target frame rate (30, 60, 90 or 120 fps), number of characters displayed ( from zero to ten) and some items related to the eventual HDR setting, specifically brightness, luminance, black level, etc. With an RTX 3070 we were able to set everything to maximum and play at 60 fps, but not without some backlash. There is practically no leeway to make fine adjustments, the only thing you can do is activate the few presets available and understand which one performs best. As you can guess, the frame rate option activates a dynamic scaler so that the game maintains those frames in any situation, instantly changing the resolution to respond to any computational load. That’s why there isn’t even an option for v-sync, and we didn’t actually notice any tearing episodes. The problem is that in very busy situations the scaler does its job badly, it is not aggressive enough and therefore some dips. Not to mention the annoying stutters that accompany exploratory sequences that are in fact very quiet, perhaps linked to a difficulty in the transmission of assets during the movement of the view. However, the most serious episodes are others, when an evident lack of optimization puts the graphic engine in clear difficulty, for example during the appearance of the ghosts in the slums of Midgar. Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, Cloud, Barret, his daughter and Tifa On the test configuration we did not perceive any differences in terms of resolution switching from the 30 fps preset to the 60 fps preset, even maximizing the images. However, there are artifacts on the hair which indicate the use of some image reconstruction technique in any case. The scenario changes instead by switching to the 90 fps preset, and at that point the drop in definition becomes evident, with distant details becoming blurred. Frankly, having to play without the ability to adjust any graphic aspect in detail, lacking fundamental technologies such as DLSS or Super Resolution, there being different optimization problems and no improved effect, which gives sense to the use of the most powerful GPUs, we struggle to understand the sense of opting for the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade compared to PS5, clearly beyond the well-known limits in terms of availability of the new Sony console. Now, let’s be clear: the game is visually very beautiful and spectacular, with polygonal models of the characters excellent for design, details and animations, and in the same way a general artistic direction that often leaves you speechless, stopping to admire certain views. There are still some naiveties compared to the original for PS4, but we tend to quietly turn a blind eye given the beauty of everything else, and it is therefore a pity that such an interesting technical sector cannot take a further step on PC. A speech that also applies to the audio, embellished with one soundtrack absolutely wonderful and from dialogues in English or Japanese interpreted with conviction and intensity, net of some less brilliant choices.

PC System Requirements Test Setup Processor: Intel Core i5 10400

Video card: NVIDIA RTX 3070

Memory: 16 GB of RAM

Operating system: Windows 10 Minimum requirements Processor: Intel Core i5 3330, AMD FX 8350

Video card: NVIDIA GTX 780, AMD RX 480

Memory: 8 GB of RAM

Storage: 100 GB of space required

Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit Recommended requirements Processor: Intel Core i7 3770, AMD Ryzen 3 3100

Video card: NVIDIA GTX 1080, AMD RX 5700

Memory: 12 GB of RAM

Storage: 100 GB of space required

Operating system: Windows 10 64 bit