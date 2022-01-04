Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade in 8K and with Reshade Ray Tracing thanks to a mod – Nerd4.life

Tech

Digital Dreams has made a mod that pushes Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade as far as 8K and implements the use of the Reshade Ray Tracing, making the game even more spectacular. The change is available to channel Patreons.

Let’s see a movie Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade modded:

It must be said that the graphical differences compared to the smooth version of the game are not so marked, but an improvement is still visible. It should also be noted that Reshade Ray Tracing does not have the same quality as real ray tracing, but adding the latter without specific tools is really complicated.

Digital Dreams also recommends installing other mod for Square Enix’s game, which have little bearing on his: Dynamic Resolution Disabler, which disables dynamic resolution; Purple Dress Tifa, which adds a nice dress to Tifa’s wardrobe; Sexy Dress Aerith, which adds a more flashy dress to Aerith’s wardrobe and No DOF No Blur Toggle HUD, which does exactly what it says, disabling DOF and blurring in cutscenes and adding the ability to remove the HUD from the screen by pressing F4.

Of course it is not to be specified that all mods only work with the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade.

