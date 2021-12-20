Tech

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on PC, Digital Foundry criticizes: ‘it’s a terrible port’

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read

After the first comparisons between the PC and PS5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the reactions of the insiders continue not to be particularly enthusiastic about the work done by Square Enix.

Among the most critical voices, now also that of the editorial staff of Digital Foundry. Some of the editors of the portal have in fact shared their preliminary impressions through social networks. Alexander Battaglia, for example, he pointed his finger at frequent phenomena of stuttering which would affect the enjoyment of the adventure. A circumstance also confirmed by John Linneman, who, in no uncertain terms, writes: “Final Fantasy VII’s PC port is terrible“.

Also from the pages of the well-known forum Resetera, Alexander Battaglia’s comments do not seem to take on more moderate contours. On the platform, in fact, the editor of Digital Foundry describes the PC version of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade as “literally, one of the worst releases I’ve seen on PC in a long time. In my humble opinion – concludes -, nobody should buy it“.

How is your experience with the Square Enix JRPG port going? We remind you that for the moment the PC version of the title is exclusive to Epic Games Store, even if some dataminers have recently reported the possible arrival of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade also on Steam.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee14 mins ago
0 9 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Euronics Deals “Black Friday” November 24-29: MacBook Air 13, Galaxy A52 and more

4 weeks ago

Gold? Cryptocurrencies? Not at all, LEGOs are the investment of the future

1 week ago

Motorola presents moto g200 5G with Snap 888+! And there are also moto g71, g51, g41 and g31 for everyone

November 18, 2021

there are already Echo, Fire TV and Eero in super discount

November 18, 2021

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button