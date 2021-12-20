Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on PC, Digital Foundry criticizes: ‘it’s a terrible port’

After the first comparisons between the PC and PS5 version of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, the reactions of the insiders continue not to be particularly enthusiastic about the work done by Square Enix.

Among the most critical voices, now also that of the editorial staff of Digital Foundry. Some of the editors of the portal have in fact shared their preliminary impressions through social networks. Alexander Battaglia, for example, he pointed his finger at frequent phenomena of stuttering which would affect the enjoyment of the adventure. A circumstance also confirmed by John Linneman, who, in no uncertain terms, writes: “Final Fantasy VII’s PC port is terrible“.

Also from the pages of the well-known forum Resetera, Alexander Battaglia’s comments do not seem to take on more moderate contours. On the platform, in fact, the editor of Digital Foundry describes the PC version of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade as “literally, one of the worst releases I’ve seen on PC in a long time. In my humble opinion – concludes -, nobody should buy it“.

How is your experience with the Square Enix JRPG port going? We remind you that for the moment the PC version of the title is exclusive to Epic Games Store, even if some dataminers have recently reported the possible arrival of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade also on Steam.