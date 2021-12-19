Final Fantasy 7 Remake is “the worst AAA game on PC”, for the Battle of Digital Foundry – Nerd4.life

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade arrived on PC. While remaining a high-level game in terms of stylistic, narrative and gameplay, the port is not made perfectly. There was no shortage of criticism and Digital Foundry’s Alex Battaglia said that, in his opinion, “is the worst AAA game on PC among those that have been out for a long time now “.

The sentence was written by Battle on ResetEra. The man also stated, “I humbly argue that no one should buy it.” A very strong statement that suggests the problems of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade on PC.

Battaglia also spoke about it on Twitter: “As I said – I’m not dealing with Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade – yet the stutters that occur when loading the game’s rendered graphics are simply unacceptable. Anyone who has tested and played this game on PC prior to release should definitely be aware of it. I realize that a cinematic game shouldn’t behave this way. ”

Also Linneman of Digital Foundry He spoke on the subject, stating, “Alex sent in his clips for you to check out and, yes, the PC port of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade is terrible. He recorded the game using an RTX3090 + 10900k at just 1080p and it’s a mess. A fluid presentation was central to the storytelling and this version compromises that. ”

Clearly the port was not successful. You can read our review at this address.