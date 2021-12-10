Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PC exclusively Epic Games Store, release date from TGA 2021 – Nerd4.life

On the occasion of The Game Awards 2021, the PC version of Final Fantasy 7 Remake with a trailer. The game will arrive, complete in the Intergrade version, on December 16, 2021 in exclusive on the Epic Games Store.

Initially released on PS4 in April last year, Final Fantasy 7 Remake is the remake of the famous JRPG by Square Enix, released on PSX in 1997. It is the first part of a wide-ranging project that will recount the epic of Cloud Strife again. and companions over the course of multiple games. The first is set in Midgar and talks about the exploits of the ecoterrorist organization Avalanche bent on stopping the evil activities of the Shinra company. The remake features a very different combat system from the original, which mixes real-time action and strategic elements. To find out more, we recommend reading our review of the PS5 version.

The one coming to the Epic Games Store is Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade, an expanded version of the original game that includes an extra episode starring Yuffie, who, together with another correspondent from Wutai and with the collaboration of the original core of the Avalanche, is in mission to infiltrate the Shinra Palace and seize the most powerful matter that ever existed.

