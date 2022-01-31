Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 will be presented this year, says Yoshinori Kitase – Nerd4.life

The presentation of Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 is expected for the next few months and in any case by 2022, based on the director’s report Yoshinori Kitase during a Final Fantasy 7 25th Anniversary Celebration Event.

In a livestream intervention, reported by VGC, Yoshinori Kitase mentioned Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2, arguing that new information should arrive this year, even if he then added “if possible”, so the question always remains rather vague and indefinite.

On the other hand, also considering the desire to carry out other projects after the remakes, in addition to the work on Final Fantasy XVI and more, it is clear that the time should be ripe to know something more precise about the second part of Final Fantasy 7. Remake.

Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 will be presented by 2022, probably

Also because the project would risk to stretch in an incredible way if in 2022 there were not yet substantial updates on this title, which in fact should complete a remake operation started several years ago and not yet completed.

“We’re hard at work on Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, so expect news on that. Also, as for the long-awaited Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2 … there will be more information … this year, if we get it right.” Kitase said during the presentation.

The director also reiterated the issue by answering a direct question on the subject: “Well yeah, we’re just getting started on Final Fantasy 7’s 25th anniversary, so we want to celebrate and excite the fans, so in the next 12 months we want to share more information, stay tuned! “.