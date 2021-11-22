It is easy to immediately label this game with the label of petty commercial operation, and for the most part you would also be right, but let’s avoid dismissing the question too superficially and let’s try to see what is good in a battle royale shooter on the famous series. Square Enix in this one Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier review. Because, in fact, there are several things to save: as was to be expected, the Japanese publisher has not simply thrown its most important brand to the winds to collect easy money on mobile platforms, but has elaborated it in a rather reasoned way and for certain aspects also appreciable. Mind you, that is the basic one, that is, a commercial operation aimed at exploiting the brand to follow a well-established and probably successful game structure, but an interesting gameplay has been built around this idea, exploiting the rich lore of the series in clever way. There history, in fact, it takes us back to Midgar, the famous setting of the first part of Final Fantasy 7 (and related Remake), exploring the background of the SOLDIER program organized by Shinra – from which Cloud Strife himself emerged – staging events dating back to 30 years earlier than those seen in the chapter of the RPG to which we refer. Although it may seem like a simple newly developed pretext for staging armed battles in Midgar, it also surprisingly represents a more than enough starting point for a battle royale, probably much more than we have seen in so many other similar games. The fact of being able to count on characters and events now settled in the imagination of the players represents a notable plus: the idea of ​​going to investigate the origins of the Shinra war program and maybe discover some secrets about Jenova gives an extra gear to this game. , as we also said in the preview of Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier.

Gameplay between battle royale and RPG In Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier you fight in Midgar Beyond the setting, The First Soldier has very little to do with Final Fantasy 7: the gameplay is the standard one of the battle royale shooter in all respects. In the role of a “candidate”, we find ourselves fighting with a third-person view in a large map representing Midgar and its surroundings, parachuted from an aircraft along with 74 other players with the intent of remaining the last ones standing at the end of the game. match. As befits the canon, we must explore the map and collect weapons and equipment from the setting that progressively shrinks over time, all without respawn and therefore trying to survive as long as possible in a highly threatening environment. All according to the trappings of the genre, therefore, but Square Enix and Ateam have seen fit to insert some distinctive features in this game, in order to bind it more to the reference series and to release it a little from the slavish imitation of the many direct competitors. These peculiar elements hark back to the RPG tradition of Final Fantasy, even if they are obviously immersed in a completely different context. It starts with the subdivision of the characters into five different classes, which reflect the typical “jobs” of the reference universe and are defined “styles”: Warrior, Sorcerer, Ninja, Monk, Ranger, which significantly vary the approach to battle. If on the one hand this allows you to range between characters focused on melee attack and others more inclined to magic or ranged combat, on the other hand it is necessary to detect a certain confusion in the balance, to which are also added the objective problems of ‘ interface and control. Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier, clash with an enemy mech Melee attacks are powerful but difficult to land due to the general inaccuracy of the checks touch screens, while those at a distance do not give back the feeling of the clash and even these can be inaccurate, despite a convenient system of targeting and automatic fire as soon as the viewfinder aligns with the enemy. This all improves a lot with the use of a compatible controller, but the general confusion also remains due to a decidedly bizarre camera handling, which can make confrontations frustrating. Other features derived from Final Fantasy are i Matter, or the typical magical orbs that can be found around the map of Midgar or conquered by taking down enemies and allow immediate access to specific spells, beyond the standard abilities of each class. The spells are the traditional ones of the series, to which are also added powerful evocations capable of giving substantial thrusts to the possibilities of attack, also varying a little the game action. Another particular element is the presence of monsters that can appear inside the map and allow you to get further bonuses through real ones PvE sections in the course of normal battle royale action, a good idea that sets The First Soldier a little apart from other battle royale and brings it closer to the RPG.

A slightly dull Midgar Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier contains summoning stuff Despite the direct reference to Final Fantasy, the characterization of The First Soldier appears rather anonymous, from the character design to the construction of the map. The Midgar represented is functional to a battle royale shooter, with many structures scattered among houses, warehouses and abandoned buildings around in order to offer shelters, areas to explore and loot to discover, but if it were not for the background with the mega-structure which gives a glimpse of the upper areas of the city could easily be mistaken for the scenario of any other similar title. However, some elements from the lore it is still present and will please fans of the series: walking around the game areas it is possible to discover references to the church of Aerith, to the Avalanche lair or other typical areas of the Slums. In addition to these, more direct quotes come from the chocobos used as mounts, from the summons and creatures of the PvE sections, but in general the direct connection with Final Fantasy is not exactly obvious in the screens of The First Soldier. Spectacular instead are the animated sequences in computer graphics and the orchestral soundtrack that incorporates some historical themes of the series. However, it is a game that can be managed rather well by mobile hardware and it is certainly an advantage given its complexity, even if the battery consumption and the large memory space required (over 2 GB) must always be taken into consideration.