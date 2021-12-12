Tech

Final Fantasy-inspired RPG has a date, day one in Game Pass

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee15 mins ago
0 19 1 minute read

The weekend also brought the announcement of the release date of the console versions of Edge of Eternity, a role-playing game inspired by the Japanese school created by Midgar Studio, a group of talents based in the south of France.

The new trailer specially packaged for the occasion reveals that Edge of Eternity will launch on February 10, 2022 on PlayStation 4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S. A few days later, on February 23 to be precise, the role-playing game will also arrive on Nintendo Switch with a Cloud Version developed in collaboration with Ubitus KK, a company specializing in cloud gaming.

Among the novelties of the new version figure dubbing in Japanese, which will be introduced also in the PC edition (already available since last June), through a free update for all those who have already purchased it. On Twitter, the developers have also confirmed information that does not transpire from the trailer, that is the debut of Edge of Eternity on Xbox Game Pass immediately on day-one set for February 10 next year.

Edge of Eternity tells of Daryon and Senna’s journey into the world of Heryon, pushed to the brink of destruction by the relentless Corrosion, a deadly disease that transforms living beings into all kinds of misshapen abominations. Edge of Eternity gameplay incentivizes exploration and delivers a turn-based strategic combat system. The progress of the story, which can keep you busy for 50 hours, is accompanied by one soundtrack made in with Yasunori Mitsuda, former author of the musical accompaniments of Chrono Trigger and Xenoblade Chronicles.

