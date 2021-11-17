Final Fantasy Origin, images and details on the fights – Nerd4.life

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin shows itself with new ones Images and with details unpublished on the story, characters and combat system, published by Square Enix with a long post on the official website.

Released on March 18, 2022, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is the new action RPG developed by Team Ninja and set in the Final Fantasy universe. There history will tell the adventures of Jack and his attempt to give light again to the crystals of Cornelia, a kingdom invaded by darkness.

The King of Cornelia reveals Lukahn’s Prophecy to Jack and his friends, a prophecy that speaks of the Warriors of Light: the ruler believes that the four young men are the warriors in question and can save the kingdom from the threat of darkness.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will include various references to the classic chapters of Final Fantasy, for example the song Sarah plays on her lute is the famous prelude to the first episode of the series.

As for the scenarios, the port city of Pravoka, where the protagonists will arrive after crossing a bridge, to face the pirate governor Captain Bikke.

In addition to him, i personages that we will find in the game include the aforementioned King of Cornelia, Queen Jayne, princesses Sarah and Mia and Minister Lagone.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, a combat sequence

The combat system of Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin will include a break gauge to indicate the defenses of the enemies, which we can empty by making combos and using special abilities, and then perform a Soul Burst to transform them into crystal and destroy them with a single shot.

Jack will also have a break gauge that determines his ability to parry and activate the Soul Shield. The gauge recharges over time, but once emptied it will make the character stunned and vulnerable.

What is the Souls Shield? It is a move capable of blocking the special maneuvers of the enemies and “capturing” them to then use them against them. We are talking about a feature that lends itself to various uses and that increases the thickness of the fights.