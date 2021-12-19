Final Fantasy Origin, new videos with gameplay and cutscenes – Nerd4.life

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin was shown today by Square Enix through a livestream dedicated to the game, also on the occasion of the 35th anniversary of the Final Fantasy series, and we can see some excerpts from gameplay and cutscenes In the video above.

These are various fragments taken from the new action game that is the spin-off to the series, of which the packshots of PS5 and Xbox Series X were presented in the past few hours, as well as a new heroine this week. From the videos in question we can see some cutscenes and various gameplay sequences, which illustrate something more precise both in terms of the story and the actual game, with its combat system.

The video, shown above, is very long: you can find the fragments dedicated in particular to Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin at minute 16:58 with an intermission scene showing some narrative elements and at minute 47:41 with another introductory sequence, which stages a particular setting.

As for the gameplay, you have to go to 1:19:20 to see a sequence relating to the collection of weapons and the management of these, to 1:25:15 to see a combat, which is characterized by a decidedly action style, at 1:32:28 to see an exploration and combat scene and finally at 1:42:22 for another short gameplay sequence.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin has the exit date set for March 18, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S.