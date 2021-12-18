Final Fantasy Origin, presented the packshots of PS5 and Xbox Series X – Nerd4.life

Square Enix posted on Twitter i packshot official versions PS5 and Xbox Series X from Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, spin-off of the first Final Fantasy to be released on March 18, 2022 on PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin covers

As you can see, the cover artwork is a beautiful graphic composition created with the details of the faces of the main characters of the game. Otherwise there is not much to report, as no new information has been provided.

For the rest, if you want to know more, read our tried Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, in which we wrote:

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin is a game with a lot of potential that needs, in addition to a technical refinement, the ideal space to express itself at its best. We know what Team Ninja is capable of, we have seen it with Nioh that this project is strongly inspired by, and the job-based combat system shows that it can give a lot if, above all, you realize the road that still has to go to perfect. The improvements to artificial intelligence, both in terms of reactivity and with the newly introduced Resonance, demonstrate the will to improve more and more. The story is a big question mark, especially given its unclear relationship to the original chapter (is it a rewrite? A spin off? Something totally unrelated?) And the fact that Nojima is capable of both great storylines and very good scripts. questionable, while from a technical point of view the uncertainties are still evident. However, the margins for improvement are there to be seen: the hope is that they will be seized, to arrive at the creation of a game perhaps out of time but still capable of giving hours of fun.