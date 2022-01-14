Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster will arrive on Nintendo Switch in 2022, for an insider – Nerd4.life

Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster, the collection that includes remastered versions of the first six chapters of the historic Square Enix series, could be coming up Nintendo Switch during 2022, according to NateTheHate sources.

The tip came with a video posted on the well-known insider’s YouTube channel, where he also talked about a possible Metroid Prime Remaster, a new Fire Emblem, as well as a port of Persona 4 coming to Nintendo Switch later in the year.

NateTheHale has stated that remasters of the old classics of the series will arrive on Switch in the course of 2022, however without adding further details on the matter. This is obviously an indiscretion without any official status, but all in all quite credible.

As GamingBolt reports, a Square Enix spokesperson said last July that the publisher would consider publishing Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster also on other platforms if there was strong demand from fans. In short, we would not be too surprised if the collection actually arrived sooner or later on Nintendo Switch and, why not, also on PlayStation and Xbox consoles.

Currently Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster is only available on PC, iOS and Android, with Square Enix completing the collection in February with the launch of the remastered version of Final Fantasy 6. All included games boast technical and aesthetic improvements, without obviously upsetting the gameplay. of the originals.