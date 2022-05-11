Games

Final Fantasy receives temporary discounts for all these games in the Nintendo Switch eShop

We get more good deals again for users interested in Nintendo products. This time the information will be great for those of you who are looking for an outstanding title of switch at a good price, specifically offers of final-fantasy.

In the European and American eShop we are currently offering the games at temporarily reduced prices. This is a really outstanding compilation of titles, so we certainly recommend you take a look at the offer. Remember that you have our tutorial to access the eShop of other territories here.

These are the offers

You can already see their availability below, because they last until May 11:

  • Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered Edition – $11.99 (normally $29.99)
  • Final Fantasy IX – $10.49 (normally $20.99)
  • Final Fantasy VII – $7.99 (normally $15.99)
  • Final Fantasy VIII Remastered – $9.99 (normally $19.99)
  • Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster – $24.99 (normally $49.99)
  • Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age – $24.99 (normally $49.99)
  • Final Fantasy XV Pocket Edition HD – $11.99 (normally $29.99)

If you are looking for a good Nintendo Switch game, this is definitely a good opportunity. Remember that we have previously received similar offers for various products: you have them compiled here.

Source: eShop.

