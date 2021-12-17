Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, how does it run on PC? | Review

Over a year and a half after its release on consoles, first on PS4 and then on PS5 with lots of controversy over the additional episode, Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade lands on the Epic Games Store at a price that has already raised a fair amount of chatter.

There is currently no way to know how many parts will make up the remake of the entire iconic chapter originally released on PSOne on three CDs, nor does it seem that Square Enix really knows the answer. The only certainty is that in part two we should expect significant changes, with all that this will entail in an already chaotic and deliberately never clear management with consumers.

In case you were wondering, the PC edition will also have Episode INTERmission, DLC dedicated to Yuffie and Sonon that we reviewed last June (here is our review).

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, on PC without too many compromises

Remaining in total doubt about how the entire remake will be articulated and how the developers will want to add, modify and / or give new life to the most representative game moments, we confirm in the meantime what was said in our original review (which you can find at this link) : Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade it was a great start, albeit with the alienation effect inevitably generated by the controversial ending and by some additions that are not always welcome.

From the close of part one, which we remember does not even reach the middle of the first CD of the original game, the future of the narrative is deliberately clouded and it seemed to us all in all a way like any other to tell fans that there could be some reversals that maybe not. they will be appreciated at all. Beyond the conjectures and consequences that such an ending will entail, from Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade the way in which the most representative characters and moments have been relaunched is appreciable with criteria and great attention to detail.

In addition, in the long period between the first release and the current one, the development team has certainly had the opportunity to correct some critical issues on which we have not been able to turn a blind eye. In fact, you will remember how on these pages we have repeatedly criticized the management of turn-based combat, which wanted to be just a sop for purists and instead turned out to be a hole in the water due to the obligation to use them at the minimum of difficulty. Today, as we know, that problem no longer exists (not even on PC), but there are still too many automatisms that do not go well with the more action nature of the remake.

The other big cause for concern for users at the time of the first release, as is now known, was related to lack of uniformity of texture quality. When it was launched Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade these criticalities still persisted – albeit partially -, but the gap between characters and game elements (and also certain backgrounds) was mitigated compared to the very first phase in which it was more evident. At this point, having arrived on the market the PC version, it is legitimate to wonder if Square Enix has given a decisive stroke of the sponge for the occasion and restored new splendor to the gaming aesthetics.

The answer is not so obvious even after trying the porting of the game, and the reasons are mainly related to the fact that it is still a project released on an older generation console, and only later transferred to more performing systems. The other predominant reason is instead dependent on the zeal with which the work was carried out. Let’s be clear: it is all in all good and puts a patch on some technical uncertainties, but it must also be admitted that it could have been far more generous than it appears today on PCs that far exceed the recommended requirements.

Graphics and stability

Let’s remove the tooth immediately: Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade, net of all the improvements and possibilities offered by the PC counterpart, it still shows uncertainties about the quality of some game elements. Although the gap between the textures of the characters and those of the backdrops and secondary elements is significantly smaller, it must be said that in some situations it can be seen with greater clarity. We are talking in particular of less relevant details, such as railings, furniture and objects placed in the background to combat arenas and so-called filler assets.

Certain, the situation compared to the PS4 version has improved a lot, yet the impression one gets is that not all the work has been uniform from the beginning. To illustrate what has been said, just look at the quality of the shaders of the armor or the fabrics of the clothes. If in a general framework they make a good impression, the most attentive eye will not be able to remain 100% happy with the realization of the metals (Cloud’s back, Barrett’s gatling gun), or the more elaborate textures of certain dresses. In dark areas, of course, it is less noticeable; with the reflectors of the ambient lights on, the situation changes.

As mentioned above, the requirements of Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade in the PC version they are not too demanding. If for a resolution in Full HD the minimums require a GeForce GTX 780 / Radeon RX 480 (3GB VRAM) with support for an Intel Core i5 3330 / AMD FX-8350 and 8 GB of Ram, to go up to 1440p a GeForce GTX 1080 is enough / Radeon RX 5700 (8GB VRAM) equipped with an Intel Core i7-3770 / AMD Ryzen 3 3100 and 12 Gb of Ram. Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade It also supports 4K up to 120 fps, with selectable frame rate ranges at 30, 60 and 90 as well.

We tested it on a PC that is equipped with a high-end i5, an RTX 3060 and 16 GB of Ram, and found that a good job was done in terms of optimization. Only during the movies, and in transitions, there have been rare cases of micro lag which could be fixed with a small patch; in general, however, there is nothing that causes concern or that compromises the enjoyment of the game. The same can be said of the frame rate, always stable and never really in crisis even in the most chaotic moments.

In addition to resolution and frames per second selection, the Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade provide the ability to set the resolution of shadows and textures, the amount of characters that can appear on the screen so as not to burden too much on the computational calculation, the dynamic range in SDR or HDR and the brightness of the latter, of the screen and of the menu. It is also possible to set, again with regard to HDR, the luminance of the light and dark areas.

Definitely, those who have already played the title in the PS4 version will frankly have no new reasons to buy Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade in PC version, while all those who for some reason skipped this first part will now have in their hands a porting all in all good and with full support for real 4K and without compromise.