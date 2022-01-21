Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 arrives in 2023 exclusively for PS5, according to a rumor

The well-known insider Nate the Hate has published a new video on his YouTube channel, full of possible previews and speculations on some of the most anticipated titles on PlayStation consoles. One of these is undoubtedly Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2, of which we still know very little.

Precisely because of the scarcity of information, and also considering the rather extended times with which the first chapter of the ambitious remake of Square-Enix, fans are not particularly optimistic about the timing of the sequel’s launch. However, according to Nate the Hate, we won’t have to wait that long before we get our hands on the title.

According to the insider Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 will be released in 2023, and will be published exclusively on PlayStation 5. It therefore promises to be a completely next-gen sequel, with PlayStation 4 excluded from Square-Enix’s plans.

The publication of the game – continues the leaker – it strictly depends on Final Fantasy XVI and from its launch window. The Japanese publisher clearly does not want to create conflicts of interest between its two JRPGs, and is trying to tighten development times to be able to publish FF XVI in time for the end of 2022 (we recently learned that the works are delayed. about 6 months on the roadmap). It follows that if Final Fantasy XVI is postponed, then Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 will also suffer the same fate.

As always in these cases, we invite you to take with a grain of salt what is reported, waiting for Square-Enix to officially update us about its projects. In this sense, Yoshinori Kitase has hinted that news on Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 could arrive this year.