Final Fantasy VII Remake turns two years old, what do we know about Part 2?

Final Fantasy 7 Remake It was one of the most famous and remembered video games of the year 2020. Not only because it arrived at a time marked by home confinement during the hardest stage of COVID-19, but also because of the historical importance of the title, which is still the reimagining officer of one of the most successful RPGs of all time. Square Enix decided to cover the project in several parts (we don’t know how many), but we do know that there will be at least two. This Sunday the twentieth anniversary of Kingdom Hearts was celebrated and, coincidentally, also the second anniversary of the title today the protagonist. However, What do we know about Final Fantasy VII Remake – Part 2?

Everything we know about the second part of Final Fantasy VII Remake

In honor of the truth, we must begin by making two things clear: the first is that this title has no defined name (or last name, as we want to see it), so we will refer to it under the tentative name of “Part 2”. Second, that the game is currently in development. That’s official. From here on, there are several official information and statements that outline some details about this long-awaited second part, which we have already anticipated does not have an estimated release date or specific destination platforms. Many unknowns and few answers; at least for now.

Final Fantasy VII Remake – Part 2 will be announced in 2022

On January 31, 2022, the 25th anniversary of the original release of Final Fantasy VII in Japan was celebrated. An important moment for a video game that is, in fact, a franchise in itself due to the huge number of derivative products -not just video games- around it, starting with the next Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis, a video game for iOS mobiles and android mode free-to-play which will follow the events of the original. As promised then, the second part of the remake will be announced this year, in 2022, if they can.

“We are working hard on Final Fantasy VII: Ever Crisis,” producer Yoshinori Kitase recalled. “Also, regarding the highly anticipated Final Fantasy VII Remake [Part 2], there will be more information this year if we can.” That’s the way things are.

Who’s who in Final Fantasy VII Remake – Part 2

The management team from Final Fantasy VII Remake – Part 2 will change compared to the first part and now we understand why. Tetsuya Nomura, main director of the first part, works focused on the future of the Kingdom Hearts saga, so now his roles with his colleague Naoki Hamaguchi will be reversed. The cast is as follows for Part 2: naoki hamaguchi will be the main director (he was the co-director of the first part), while Tetsuya Nomura He will be creative director of this and the rest of the ongoing projects related to Final Fantasy VII.

Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 will address “the immensity of its world”

Without going into plot spoils, everyone knows how far Final Fantasy VII Remake goes, which bases its story on the initial arc in Midgar. Therefore, the second part will start after Midgar, but we don’t know how much he will be able to collect since we don’t know if there will be Part 3, Part 4…

What is certain is that it will be a stage of opening, exploration and more open scenarios. In the words of Hamaguchi himself, solo director, to IGN, Cloud is going to “explore the world map” of the game suggested that the exploration tasks will have a more important role. Much larger environments await us. “As far as improvements – or should I say ‘changes’ – going forward, since the next installment will see Cloud and company leave Midgar and explore the world map, our next challenge will be to create gameplay that takes advantage of the vastness of the world. in the world, unlike what we did in the current title.”

Changes await us: it will not be a 1:1 replica of the original

The goal of the development team is to reimagine Final Fantasy VII Remake, not to tell the same story again. We can verify this with the first part itself, which embraced the creative freedom of its managers to change some fundamental aspects of the title. “We have learned a lot from the reception it has had [Final Fantasy 7 Remake] since its release, but I think the response was especially good for the elements we redid”, although not everyone received those more “aggressive” changes, especially those related to the story, in the same way.

This creative freedom will be maintained in Final Fantasy VII Remake – Part 2. “I don’t want to limit myself to just this title; for the next installment it is of utmost importance not to damage the memories of the source material while reimagining so that it exceeds the expectations of the people”, he promised.

“From now on, i’m sure some parts of the remake will differ significantly from the original. I hope that this scene can serve as a good example of how we will approach those changes, “Motomu Toriyama, one of the project’s co-directors, said last June when questioned about the famous dance at the Honeybee Inn in the first part.

In search of surprise: aware of expectations

For the rest, these changes will seek not only to explore new creative visions of the current Square Enix development team, but also seek to “surprise” fans. Yoshinori Kitase, producer, promised to “show something that not only surprises, but goes beyond expectations.”

Said expectations are very high, but still based on desires. Final Fantasy VII Remake Part 2 does not have a release date, nor does Final Fantays XVI, the other great project in the series; in that case, led by Naoki Yoshida, responsible for the fourteenth numbered installment.