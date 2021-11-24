Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier | Review

It is no mystery that Final Fantasy VII is one of the most popular chapters of the hugely popular series Square Enix; the game, after its phenomenal debut on the first PlayStation, managed to generate such interest as to guarantee it a sequence of continuations in different media forms, including prequels, spin-offs, side stories and a real sequel to the film Advent Children (the project, at the time, took the overall name of Compilation of Final Fantasy VII).

After several years of silence, Final Fantasy VII Remake seems to have rekindled fans’ passion for this episode, and Square-Enix has already announced several projects in the works related to the Midgar universe.

Among these we have Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier, title mobile just released on western stores after a short trial period in Japan. The doubts were not few, starting with the choice of the genre: a Final Fantasy VII in key battle royale, in fact, it’s not the first thought that comes to mind when thinking about the adventures of Cloud and associates.

Yet, the game has exceeded all our expectations: for the worse, of course.

Thirty years before Final Fantasy VII

Being a battle royale, narration plays a very minimal role in Final Fantasy VII: The First Soldier (alone The First Soldier from now on). A short opening video shows us how the events take place thirty years before the adventures of Cloud and company, in the years in which Shinra is completing her work on the famous SOLDIER, of which we too will be part.

Now, cutting the narrative component completely is a double-edged sword – forgiving the pun. On the one hand, the choice certainly makes sense, especially from the point of view of avoid an effect Kingdom Hearts.

Square Enix’s mistake, in that case, had been to spread the history of the saga through an exaggerated number of titles, coming to insert important details for the purposes of the narrative even in obscure titles designed exclusively for the mobile market (and maybe not even destined to reach the West, at least before the recent re-releases).

If you are familiar with any battle royale, you will adapt quickly.

Making such a big mistake with a major brand like that of Final Fantasy VII that would have been inexcusable, considering how many fans the recent one has been able to garner Final Fantasy VII Remake. If all this is true, however, it is also true that we remove any narrative element from a game it brings Final Fantasy VII in the name makes this very weak bond.

Sure, the game is placed in the general narrative context of the saga, bringing the SOLDIER back to the stage and showing us familiar places, but was this bond needed, as well as to drive downloads? Honestly, we would have preferred the developers to have opted for a middle. It would have been interesting to tell a side story, or at least try it out as much as possible in a battle royale; this would surely have given a little more personality to a title that has very little, also in terms of gameplay (small spoiler, but we’ll get to that shortly).

Fortunately, The First Soldier lifts a little in the presentation, graphics and acoustics. The game is really cool to watch and, apart from some sporadic slowdowns, we didn’t encounter any particular difficulties (we tested it on a Galaxy S20 FE).

The art direction, on the other hand, seemed rather anonymous and dull, especially considering the standards of the series. There is the return of several known places, it is true, but apart from the nostalgia effect due to these environments, the rest is rather forgettable.

The audio sector, on the other hand, is good, without expecting to reach the qualitative peaks to which the series has accustomed us in its main episodes. Of course, establishing such a comparison is unfair, given that it is a mobile title, but it is still inevitable since it is a game belonging to the saga of FF VII. In any case, the aesthetic presentation of the title is certainly its strong point: the problems, unfortunately, come elsewhere.

The First Soldier takes up some mechanics seen in the different Final Fantasy.

They were so worried they could do it that they didn’t think if they should

Ian Malcolm makes this line in the first Jurassic Park, referring to the possibility of creating dinosaurs, exploited without thinking if it was really appropriate to do so. Here, a similar question can be asked on this occasion: there was really a need for a Final Fantasy in a battle royale key? We would have said no before the release, and unfortunately we reiterate it more forcefully after playing with it.

The game opens with a tutorial, which teaches us the basics of gameplay. If you’ve played any battle royale, you won’t have much new to learn. The basic concept is always the same, we are catapulted into a location (Midgar in this case), where we have to fight for survival (team or single) against numerous opponents, collecting weapons and objects present on the pitch, while the available map shrinks more and more with spend some time.

The basic rules, you see, are the same: it’s not worth insisting once again on how a battle royale works. The interesting part, however, is seeing what this brings back The First Soldier in the panorama of the genre. The title, in fact, he tries to bring different elements typical of the Final Fantasy saga into his battle royale vision. Before starting a game, for example, we will be able to choose between four different classes of fighters, each characterized by its specific abilities and its own progression bar, which will allow you to improve your statistics more and more.

The classes present are warrior, magician, monk and ranger. The warrior makes melee combat his strong point, he can use a lightning dash forward and his attacks cover a greater range; the wizard, of course, has a greater amount of mana and is able to create recharge zones; the monk is able to create a shield and regain health after being on the verge of death; finally, the ranger can mark enemies and observe the battlefield in search of enemies and active spells.

There is not only this to remember Final Fantasy: in the map you can find different Materia, including the famous Summon, aimed at summoning powerful creatures ready to give us a hand. There are the Chocobos, ready to transport us when we have enough of the normal means of locomotion. And there are numerous other references to Final Fantasy VII, especially in game environments.

The class system, interesting on paper, is indirectly ruined by the bad control system.

The problem, however, is that everything this system does not stand up. First, there is the great, enormous, control system problem. Extremely inaccurate, not very functional and really uncomfortable. Whether it’s taking advantage of a melee attack, casting a spell or shooting at an enemy, none of these actions are precise and clean, and often luck decides who will emerge victorious from a close duel with an opponent.

We are not talking about the controls of the vehicles: one gets the impression of being driven by the vehicle rather than actually being in control of it. It may seem little, but such a disastrous control system greatly affects the experience negatively, directly and indirectly. Directly because, in short, the game is uncomfortable to play; indirectly because the four-class system goes to hell, since each of them (except the monk) is based on game elements that work little.

What good is the fighter if melee attacks often miss their target by a handful of meters? What good is the wizard if it takes tens of seconds to aim the opponent and cast the spell?

So you see how the flaw begins to widen from an apparently isolated problem. And at this point another question arises: why play The First Soldier, with its flaws, rather than another of the (best) battle royale available on the stores? The answer, trivially, is not there.

Having given up the narrative element, The First Soldier it no longer has anything else to distinguish it from the crowd battle royale already present, given that the few unpublished elements do not work or are in any case problematic. Of course, they remain the evocative settings from Final Fantasy VII, but can this really be enough to play a title that, at the moment, does not go beyond mediocrity?

Our answer, you will have understood, is alas no. Final Fantasy shows up at the battle royale appointment without anyone really asking, moreover with a considerable delay compared to the beginning of this trend. The lack of original (working) ideas for the genre pays off The First Soldier only one among the many battle royale present – moreover not among the best, quite the contrary.