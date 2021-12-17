Final Fantasy XIV victim of its success, Square Enix blocks sales

Enix teams he decided to suspend sales and deliveries of FINAL FANTASY XIV Starter Edition and Complete Edition because the game is having a success so disruptive as to put the servers in crisis, thereby undermining the final experience, with players unable to log in and play. The title, we remember, is a MMORPG (massively multiplayer online role-playing game),

“The players are living extremely long waiting times due to the dense concentration of hours of play which far exceeds the capacity of our server, especially during peak hours, so we decided to temporarily suspend the sale and delivery“, reads a note released by the software house.

“These temporary suspensions will come gradually introduced over the next few days as we work with our retail channel partners. We will coordinate with them as quickly as possible, but it will be a gradual process. “

Enix Teams also states that while holders of an active subscription have priority for access, free trial players will not be able to access outside of night and morning hours, therefore “we will temporarily suspend even new registrations for the free trial”.

FFXIV players stand experiencing this situation since the end of November, since the release of the Endwalker expansion. Players are forced to wait hours to log into a server and play. It arises spontaneously to ask why Enix teams do not improve your infrastructure, but apparently it’s not a lack of willpower as much the inability to do so due to the global shortage of semiconductors.

FFXIV director and producer Naoki Yoshida apologized in early December and granted seven days of free play to all players who own the full version and have an active subscription. The period was subsequently extended by a further 14 days.

