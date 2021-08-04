final farewell to Bruce Willis’ John McClane

Die Hard 6 will not happen. The saga of the character John McClane has revolutionized the world of action cinema: because the last film will not be there.

Die Hard it’s a movie which revolutionized an entire genre, that of action cinema. The character of John McClane, played by a Bruce Willis who had only the role in the TV series Moonlighting to his credit. It was 1988 when it came out in theaters Crystal trap, action movies would never be the same since. A policeman who finds himself facing a gang of terrorists alone. Between one guerrilla scene in a skyscraper and another, John McClane goes to great lengths to coordinate special forces outside the building.

We are also on Telegram: follow us for all the news!

A story that leaves you with bated breath and has become an immortal film saga. Five films made so far between 1988 and 2013, united in the original titles by the inevitable Die Hard. In recent months there has been much talk of a possible sixth chapter, things have changed a lot since then. That project has been definitively shelved, but let’s go in order and find out what happened.

READ ALSO -> Indiana Jones 5: Steven Spielberg says goodbye

Loading... Advertisements

Die Hard 6 won’t happen: no “McClane” movie

The script of Die Hard 6 seems ready for some time, the production title would have been “McClane”. This film would have delved into the story of the policeman well before the events of the Nakatomi Palace, moving on two time planes simultaneously. John McClane in his sixties and John McClane in his twenties at the same time, past and present go hand in hand. An ambitious story that would have deepened the hitherto hidden sides of the character. There film script had been delivered, then the production changed its mind and the idea slipped into oblivion.

READ ALSO -> Bill Gates and Melinda, divorce announced: how much she will receive

The project seems to have been hampered by Disney’s acquisition of Fox. A merger that led to the pause of Die Hard 6. As it was thought months ago, there is nothing to be done. No young McClane on the big screen. Never say never, of course, but this time it seems really impossible that we can resume working on it. A great shame for the audience, who could have expanded further, leaving room for future stories with the actor who would have been chosen for the role of the twenty-year-old McClane. No Bruce Willis rejuvenated with digital technologies, that was clear right away. Before finishing in stand-by, the film had already found a director. Len Wiseman would return to the set after directing the fourth Die Hard.