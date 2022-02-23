Final of Champions in Russia in suspense due to conflict in Ukraine

UEFA is weighing a possible change of venue due to the crisis, ensuring that it is “constantly monitoring the situation

The British government led calls to remove Russia the Final of the Champions League as punishment for his intervention in Ukrainea crisis that has caused the UEFA consider a change of venue.

The Final of the Champions League is scheduled for May 28 at the Gazprom-Arena from St. Petersburga stadium named after the Russian energy giant that has sponsored the tournament for a decade.

The Gazprom Arena in Saint Petersburg is scheduled to host the UEFA Champions League Final this year. Getty Images

Gazprom also has a presence in the upper echelons of the UEFA. Alexander Dyukov, the CEO of an oil subsidiary, sits on the executive committee of Europe’s soccer governing body.

The UEFA recognized for the first time that he could leave Russia without the Final of the Champions League due to the crisis with Ukraine.

“The UEFA is constantly monitoring the situation,” said the organizer of the Champions League it’s a statement. “Any decision will be made when it is due if necessary.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson highlighted the concern about carrying out the Final on St. Petersburgwhile urging Russian President Vladimir Putin not to launch a full invasion after amassing an estimated 150,000 troops in three sectors of neighboring Ukraine.

Russia provoked outrage by announcing on Monday the recognition of the independence of two regions in eastern Ukraine which are under the control of Ukrainian forces.

“It is absolutely vital at this critical moment that President Putin understands that what he is doing would be disastrous for RussiaJohnson warned in the House of Commons.

“It will end with a Russia which is more isolated Russia who is an outcast, with no opportunity to hold a soccer tournament in a Russia that invades sovereign nations,” he added.

“It is a very delicate situation that can change every hour and of course we are very vigilant,” said Rainer Koch, a German member of the executive committee of the UEFA to channel ARD.

With four teams in the final 16 teams in the race, England have the most representatives in the competition so far. Champions League. Culture secretary Nadine Dorries, in charge of the sports portfolio in Johnson’s cabinet, said she will discuss with the UEFA “serious concern” about Russia hosting the Final.

“We will not allow President Putin to exploit events on the world stage to legitimize an illegal invasion in UkraineDories said.

Russia It is already purging a sanction imposed by the World Anti-Doping Agency for an institutional doping plot and which prevents it from hosting international competitions until December. But the UEFA they do not have to abide by that sanction and St. Petersburg was able to host four European Championship matches last year.

Also on Tuesday, the Polish football federation asked FIFA to urgently clarify whether its World Cup playoff against Russia on May 24 it will be played in Moscow. The winner of that match will face Sweden or the Czech Republic for a ticket to the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

Yes Russia is classified to world Cup in November, the name of the team would have to be changed to something neutral that does not include the word “Russia“. The Russian team at the last Olympic Games has competed under the name of the Russian Olympic Committee.