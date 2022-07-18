Final persuasion explained on Netflix: what happened, what it means, actors, characters, trailer and more details of the Dakota Johnson movie via streaming

The streaming platform Netflix joined its catalog on July 15 the film “Persuasion” and it has already positioned itself in the top 10 most watched productions nationwide. For this reason, in this note from El Popular we will tell you what the new film starring Dakota Johnson is about and we will explain its ending.

What is the movie “Persuasion” about?

The new movie “Persuasion” revolves around Anne Elliot, an eccentric young woman who lives with her family on the verge of bankruptcy, due to her father’s eccentricities, but the arrival of an old love, Frederick Wentworth, will make her life much more turbulent.

Frederick and Anne were about to get married, but the protagonist’s family was not in favor because her fiancé did not have an ostentatious title, so they ended the relationship and he left for a new future.

When Wentworth returned and met Elliot, everyone learned that he had become a successful captain and now had a great fortune, but the young woman was not interested in that, but in the fact that she still loved him.

“Persuasion” ending explained

Frederick arrived announcing loudly that he was single and looking for a fiancée, after spending several years concentrating on his job as captain.

Quickly, a family is encouraged to introduce one of their daughters to her and they begin to have several dates, causing Anne’s jealousy, because she was part of their close circle.

With the course of the plot, the ex-lovers only threw the occasional hint about their previous relationship, until Anne hints that the captain managed to forget their love and she did not.

Given what the protagonist said, Frederick left her a letter and confessed that he never stopped loving her. This is how the young woman decides to go look for him to confess that she still felt the same and in the last scene she sees them together giving rise to the fact that they had resumed their romance.