final phase of development of the new SUV of the House

Renault’s new SUV has reached its final stage of development, and today the House is showing it in its camouflage guise. Renault Austral is ready to attack roads across Europe, as the brand had already announced a few weeks ago, before the end of 2021.

Renault has reached the last stage of development of the car, which aims to ensure its reliability and to finalize the development of its range of engines. Each time a new model is marketed, the company’s test vehicles are subjected to intensive testing for several months. A job to which Renault dedicates a lot of time and dedication, which is needed to guarantee the highest levels of quality. These endurance tests make it possible to verify the reliability and lifespan of the various components of the car.

The final stage of testing

Under these extreme conditions, New Renault Austral completes the latest validation of the new CMF-CD3 platform and its range of 100% electrified engines. The company is putting the car to the test, with very demanding tests: the aim is precisely to offer the best. The SUV is therefore about to face the tests known as “Confirmation Runs”. It is at this stage that the car entered in the last few hours. In practice, a fleet of around 100 vehicles will travel 2 million kilometers.

The new SUV Renault Austral will cross France, Spain, Germany and Romania to verify the validity of what has been validated upstream. There will be 900 drivers, ready to travel 600,000 km in real situations, on open roads, while another 1,400,000 km will be done on the track. These are tests that will give you the opportunity to validate choices of the settings of the new CMF-CD3 platform, driver assistance devices, soundproofing and suspension comfort, to offer the best to our future customers.

The electrified engines of the new Renault Austral SUV

The car will arrive throughout Europe in the coming months, along with a huge amount of new SUVs (which we presented) and today, among the various components to be validated, there are powertrains. Renault Austral can rely on a range exclusively made up of electrified petrol engines, most of which is unpublished, a complete and unprecedented offer for all its customers. In fact, the range will include a new generation E-TECH Hybrid engine, a 1.3 TCe mild-hybrid 12V engine and the unprecedented 1.2 TCe mild-hybrid 48V engine, for the first time in the brand’s range.

A range of engines capable of offering record levels of efficiency: reduced emissions, starting from 105 g CO2 / km (for the E-TECH engine in the WLTP cycle, currently being approved) and a maximum power of up to 200 horsepower.

The origin of the name Austral

Renault unveiled the name of its new SUV as a world premiere in December. The name chosen derives from the Latin “australis”; is a very common word used in several European languages. Written in full, it boasts the manufacturer’s French origins. The Head of Nomi Strategy at the Renault Brand’s Global Marketing Department, Sylvia Dos Santos, specified: “Austral also refers to the colors and warmth of the southern hemisphere. It is a name that invites you to travel and is perfect for an SUV. It has a harmonious, balanced and easy to pronounce phonetics for everyone, an international name “.

The main features of the new Austral SUV

An unprecedented car, in the new product of the Renault brand, technology, habitability and driving pleasure will come together to create a new offering in the compact SUV category. The car, with a total length of 4.51m, will be able to accommodate up to 5 passengers. Renault, with this great novelty on the market, demonstrates its great interest in continuing with its offensive to regain the C segment, which began with the successful Arkana crossover and, shortly, also with the new Mégane E-TECH Electric. With the arrival of Austral, a model of the Renault brand will disappear from the market forever: the car will in fact replace the current Kadjar in the range. The all-new SUV will be unveiled to the public in the spring of 2022.