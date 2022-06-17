Final: Rodrygo tackles Salah, “You have to be like Cristiano Ronaldo”

Rodrygo Goes reveals that the statements of ” revenge ” by Mohamed Salah have motivated the Real Madrid squad ahead of this year’s Champions League final. For the Brazilian, the Liverpool player wanted to look like Cristiano Ronaldo without success.

After winning the semi-final against Villarreal, the Reds striker revealed he would rather play in the final against Madrid than Manchester City. Words that were seen in Madrid as a red flag for a bull. “After the final, we gave the Liverpool players a guard of honor. When Salah passed with his head bowed a little sadly, Modric said to him: “Thank you, better luck next time. »reveals Rodrygo in the Podpah YouTube podcast.

“We had heard his statements, yes. When someone provokes you, sometimes it’s not even about winning. You mostly want to win so you can make fun of them. During practice, we said things like ‘Come Salah, Come Salah!’ We were determined to win so we could ridicule Salah. »he continued.

The Brazilian striker gives the Egyptian star some advice, telling him to follow Ronaldo’s example if he wants to make any promises before a match. “In fact, you have to be like Cristiano Ronaldo. He says something before the game and realizes it afterwards. At Real, nobody does that at the moment. It’s mostly our opponents who open their mouths before a match. », says Rodrygo. He who only played a minute in the final won 1-0 by his team, thanks to a goal from Vinicius Junior.