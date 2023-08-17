108 years ago, on August 19, 1815, renowned Cuban doctor and researcher Juan Carlos Finlay y Barres, better known as Carlos J. Finlay, died in Havana, because thus died this great benefactor of humanity.

The undisputed and proven discoverer of the transmitting agent (female Aedes aegypti mosquito) of yellow fever was born on December 3, 1833 in the city of Camagüey, the son of a Scottish father and a French mother.

His contribution to world science and the legacy he left for Cuban medicine allow us to remember him with pride and joy, even on this mournful date, as part of the compensation given for his professional and human greatness.

In his honor, our America and many friends around the world celebrate Latin American Medical Day every December 3, and his fruitful memory is honored in institutions with his name, statues and monuments in his homeland.

But the world is very wide and today many may wonder how outstanding his contribution to science and his peers could have been if today hardly anyone knew what yellow fever was and Dr. Finlay did not make headlines.

It is necessary to travel to the roots to tell us that in his time the epidemic of this tropical disease was a serious health problem in the countries of that geographical strip and adjacent regions, causing many deaths.

If they are now a thing of the past, it certainly is Carlos J. Finlay’s intervention, thanks to his great discovery, which he inexplicably wanted to hide.

Yellow fever, which at times was caused by the infamous slave trade, not only afflicted these unfortunate people, but it also decimated the populations of European native and New World countries.

Nor can it be ignored that the merits of extraordinary people are enriched by their contributions to the treatment of the dreaded problem of childhood tetanus.

Finley eventually turned out to be Cuban, even though he was the son of Europeans and was educated in England and France from the age of 11, as was customary for the offspring of wealthy families of his time.

Certainly, it seems that an early childhood spent in the Havana countryside decided to make this sense.

Later, his father’s profession led him to study medicine at the Medical College of Philadelphia, where he received his doctorate in 1855. After graduation, he temporarily lived in Lima and Paris until he decided to return to Cuba.

After several attempts to settle in the capitals of Peru and Paris, he managed to establish himself in Matanzas and later in Havana, where he married Adela Shine, of English descent.

Although he was well-versed in the treatment of acute epidemics such as cholera, typhoid fever—which he suffered from when he was very young—and tuberculosis, he devoted himself to the study of yellow fever for long and intense years.

It was a time when he faced indifference, ridicule and concealment of the results of his work with courageous persistence and integrity, based on his vast knowledge and experience.

After 15 years of fruitless efforts, he got the sense to redirect his studies, breaking the existing paradigms.

Then he stopped thinking about the so-called miasma of the environment and direct personal infection and concentrated on finding a possible vector that could serve as a transmitter, mediating between people. Thus, around 1881, he was able to arrive at irrefutable evidence and from them scientific truth.

There is reliable evidence of this in the history of the International Health Conference, held in the capital of the United States, in which the Cuban epidemiologist participated as a member of the Spanish delegation, but represented Cuba and Puerto Rico.

His relevant scientific hypothesis about the yellow fever agent was accepted there with indifference, but he presented it again to the Royal Academy of Havana on 14 August of the same year, where the fact was also recorded.

However, it had to wait 20 years for the theory to be predicted and correspondingly rigorously verified.

Finlay and his only collaborator, the Hispanic physician Claudio Delgado y Amestoy, conducted a series of experiments from 1881 to 1900 to verify transmission by mosquitoes.

Following the American intervention on the island, a Military Sanitary Commission was created in 1899, chaired by Dr. Walter Reed, consisting of James Carroll, Aristides Agramonte (a Cuban living in the United States), and Jesse Lazer.

In the early 20th century, yellow fever apparently decimated soldiers of the American occupation forces stationed in the Greater Antilles since 1898.

This turned the skepticism previously shown against the hypothesis established by Finlay; But it was not to be given a fair price.

Possibly relying on the notes of the late Lazarus, who was aware of the Cuban research, Walter Reed prepared a report which he presented at a scientific event in the United States on October 22, 1900, where he met Finlay’s Received the contents of the search.

In this way, he appropriated the results of two decades of intensive field work by Antillean academics, although Reid later worked on verifying a discovery that did not belong to him at all.

Despite this injustice, which brought glory and recognition to those who did not deserve it, Dr. Carlos J. Finlay was appointed as the Superior Chief of Health in 1902, a position in which he directed a new epidemic control system in the country.

He was also able to organize a confrontation with the last yellow fever epidemic that ravaged the country in 1905, which was brought to an end in three months.

The measures suggested by the Cuban expert to deal with this crisis are applicable today, to which naturally other measures of the present day have also been added.