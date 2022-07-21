Finalists named to succeed Boris Johnson as British Prime Minister

British Conservative MPs designate the two finalist candidates this Wednesday to succeed Prime Minister Boris Johnsonamong whom, in the coming weeks, the affiliates of the Conservative Party will elect their new leader and head of government.

After four successive rounds of knockout voting, On Tuesday, three candidates remained in the running: former Finance Minister Rishi Sunak with 118 votes, former Defense Minister Penny Mordaunt with 92 and current Foreign Minister Liz Truss with 86.

The final vote will be held in the afternoon, after Johnson’s last appearance in the House of Commons to answer the weekly questions to the Prime Minister before Parliament’s summer recess, which on his return from holiday You will already see the new head of government emerge.

The two finalists will be announced at 15h00 GMT.

Despite not starting as a favourite, Sunaka Briton of Indian grandparents, was quickly strengthening its support and his ticket to the final battle is practically assured, while the race to face him against the conservative bases narrowed.

After Johnson’s dramatic resignation on July 7 as leader of the Conservative Party, which will make him leave the head of government as soon as the formation finds him a successor, the long internal race to replace him began last week.

At first, the 358 Conservative MPs voted in successive elimination rounds.

The nearly 200,000 members of the formation will then choose between the two finalists by means of a postal vote carried out during the month of August.

The winner will be announced on September 5.

Given the remaining candidates, the UK is on track to have its first Asian prime minister or third female prime minister in the country’s history.

The finalists will embark on a tour to campaign before the voters and despite his strong support among the deputies, Sunak is by no means assured of victory. In fact, the latest polls among party members predicted that he could lose by a wide margin.

“The Dirtiest Campaign”

Last weekend, two television debates were held between the five remaining candidates, which saw Truss, representative of the most right-wing wing, and Sunak, a supporter of budgetary orthodoxy after the pandemic, attack each other very hard.

The Foreign Minister accused her former Minister of Finance of having dragged the country into a “recession” by raising taxes and social charges in a context of uncontrolled inflation, which in June reached a historical record of 9.4% year-on-year. This reproached him, among other things, for having voted against Brexit.

Truss, a great admirer of former Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher, wrote in the conservative Daily Telegraph on Wednesday that her plan to revive the economy would be “based on tax cuts, deregulation and tough reforms.”

These types of internal elections are common in a political formation accustomed to getting rid of its leaders when they no longer have electoral appeal.

Johnson himself came to power in July 2019, elected by the Conservative Party to replace Theresa May before winning an early legislative election by a very large majority in December of that year.

The process usually results in drama, twists and backstabbing.

Against this tense backdrop, Mordaunt, the surprise of this campaign, a Navy reservist who was briefly the first Defense Minister under May and is now Secretary of State for Foreign Trade, could emerge as the unit’s candidate.

His campaign team assures that he embodies “change”, as opposed to the two other “continuity” candidates.

In recent days, she seemed unconvincing in the debates and was harshly accused of incompetence, but defended that the attacks sought to eliminate her given her high popularity among conservative bases.

Former minister David Davis even accused Sunak of lending votes of his supporters to Truss to avoid facing Mordaunt in the final battle. “He wants to fight Liz, because she is the person who will lose the debate against him,” he told LBC Radio. “This is the dirtiest campaign I’ve ever seen,” he added.

Billionaire Sunak, the UK’s richest MP, is seen in Johnson’s circle as the man who betrayed him by announcing his resignation on July 5, precipitating a further 60 resignations from the government and ultimately the downfall of the Conservative leader.