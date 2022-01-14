Finally a Roma more… Special – Forzaroma.info – Latest news As Roma calcio – Interviews, photos and videos

“We can only take loans, I have to adapt“, so José Mourino a few days ago. He has adapted, he could not do otherwise. Roma are trying to follow him, laying the foundations for a decent season finale, as Alessandro Angeloni reports on The messenger. Even in this one first phase of the January market, Mourinho was partially satisfied. If nothing else in the timing: he immediately wanted reinforcements and immediately they arrived, some from his country, Portugal, some from the Premier, the league he knows best. One, Maitland-Niles, has even already debuted; the other, Oliveira, he will do it on Sunday against Cagliari. Of course, in his head there would have been other names, but at least two players arrived that he aimed, according to the needs: of the club and following the North Star of the “sustainable market”. And this suggests that the “Complaints” by Mourinho have hit the mark. They also hit the mark with regards to disposals, hotter topic than ever in Trigoria, especially in this market window. Thinning the squad, especially of the players who have almost never been used in recent months, would increase the possibility of opening a door for a new graft. Ndombele to Kamara. The roles where Pinto will have to intervene are known: a central defensive, a midfielder and a high exterior, who can also do the second tip.