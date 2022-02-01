Finally a transfer from Juve, with Vlahovic and Zakaria changes everything: Allegri cannot fail | First page

A market like this has never been seen in Juve’s parts, obviously as far as the winter session is concerned. And in reality it wasn’t even expected until the turn imparted by the property, hence by the couple John Elkann-Andrea Agnelli, which gave the decisive impetus to the lunge for Dusan Vlahovic and a perfect last week or so. Because the real masterpiece of the other couple, the one composed by Maurizio Arrivabene and Federico Cherubini, lies in having also managed to unblock those transfers that previously seemed impossible: among the redundancies only Aaron left Ramsey just as long as he went away, the conditions torn by the Rangers are not very convenient but perhaps it was the message that was even more important, in the end the Welshman went away. Sacrificed but sold at the right time and very well Rodrigo Bentancur and Dejan Kulusevski, two who in the end were far from essential for Max Allegri, two who in the end at best will cover 70% of the expenses made between Vlahovic and Denis Zakaria. Then it is the pitch that decides the real value of these operations, but when the transfer market is over and we still have to return to the pitch, Juve’s market vote is close to perfection. All the more so considering the fact that it all happened in ten days or so, Allegri’s phrases in the various press conferences were not just circumstantial phrases: after Federico Chiesa’s injury, in fact, the technician had talked to the senators explaining how it would really have been necessary to remain united because there was no room to invest in the market. Then something changed and Juve did everything they had to do. IT’S UP TO MAX – He took the center forward, the best he could have at this moment. He took the midfielder, one that everyone wanted, anticipating the competition and guaranteeing those characteristics that Allegri wanted so much. Now then, it’s up to Max. The squad is perhaps shorter, but the list of holders who serve his football is getting longer. Made of a few squiggles and a lot of substance. Juve, understood as management and ownership, has made his. Now it is necessary for Allegri to make a difference, was taken for this, representing the only real hit of the summer market (besides Manuel Locatelli). It will not be enough to hook up the train of the first four, we will have to lay the foundations to get to the championship next year. It will be essential to get as far forward as possible in the Champions League already now (minimum fourth goal). The Coppa Italia will have to be experienced as a real goal, perhaps the only way left to extend the sensational streak of ten consecutive seasons with at least one trophy won. Then another game also begins, the one linked to the renewals, there it is again the management’s turn with the Dybala case that will inevitably affect everything. In the meantime, Juve has changed, they must go back to being real Juve right away.