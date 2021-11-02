Finally announced the free games titles on PlayStation plus of November

PlayStation Plus lets us play these games for free. A November full of fun awaits us.

Sony has finally unveiled the titles that we will be able to play for free in November. And the idea comes from PlayStation Plus, the subscription service that guarantees us games and cloud space every month.

Here are the free games available in November on PlayStation Plus

These 3 titles will be available starting from Tuesday 2nd November and will remain redeemable until Monday 1st November.

To keep in mind

We remember that until November 1st, PlayStation Plus subscribers will still have the option to download free October titles which include: