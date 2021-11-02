Tech
Finally announced the free games titles on PlayStation plus of November
PlayStation Plus lets us play these games for free. A November full of fun awaits us.
Sony has finally unveiled the titles that we will be able to play for free in November. And the idea comes from PlayStation Plus, the subscription service that guarantees us games and cloud space every month.
Here are the free games available in November on PlayStation Plus
These 3 titles will be available starting from Tuesday 2nd November and will remain redeemable until Monday 1st November.
To keep in mind
We remember that until November 1st, PlayStation Plus subscribers will still have the option to download free October titles which include:
- Hell Let Loose (PS5 version), no tactical shooter disguised as a war simulator that knows no half measures: you love it or hate it even before you fully understand how it works.
- Mortal Kombat X (PS4 version), Shao Kahn was forever doomed by the Elder Gods, as he invaded Earth without winning the tournament. Five years later, Quan Chi, along with Shinnok, invades the Earth, weakened by the invasion of the Outer Realm
- PGA Tour 2K21 (PS4 version), a sports video game developed by HB Studios and published by 2K Sports